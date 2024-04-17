Yoko Ono and John Lennon's relationship timeline explored after the launch of All You Need Is Love

On April 9, All You Need Is Love: The Beatles in Their Own Words was released worldwide. The book is written by Peter Brown and Steven Gaines, who have both worked with The Beatles and written about them for years.

The book features unreleased interviews with The Beetles and their significant others, including Yoko Ono. This is not the first time Yoko Ono and John's relationship has been in the spotlight.

Their relationship started in an art gallery and took many forms in the 14 years they were together. It continues to be one of the most famous love stories. A look into their relationship timeline shows that Yoko continues to carry on John's legacy and accept awards on his behalf.

Artist Yoko Ono at the DLD Conference. (Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

"Love can sometimes be hell", Yoko Ono says about her relationship with John Lennon

November 7, 1996: John and Yoko's first meeting

Yoko Ono and John Lennon's relationship began at a gallery where Yoko presented her artwork at the Indica Valley. The Beatles visited the gallery, and John was intrigued by Yoko's work. John later recalled to Playboy about his first meet and reported,

"That's when we locked eyes, and she got it, and I got it and, as they say in all the interviews we do, the rest is history."

John, at that time, was married to Cynthia Lennon and also had a son with her, but he found a new connection with Yoko, and they fell in love.

November 11, 1968: The first collaboration

Lennon and Ono joined for their first musical collaboration, Unfinished Music No. 1: Two Virgins. While it marked the beginning of their relationship, it led to John's subsequent divorce from Cynthia.

March 20, 1969: The Gibraltar summer dream

Shortly after Ono and Lennon married on March 20, 1969, in Gibraltar. The Beatles split in the subsequent year.

While it has been clarified over time that it was John's decision, many continue to speculate otherwise. It also marked the beginning of difficulties that John and Yoko faced in the course of their relationship.

1969-1972: The fight against deportation

Between the release of Some Time in New York City and the battle against deportation, John and Yoko decided to take some time away from each other. During their break, John began an affair with his assistant, Mary Pang, in November 1973, as reported by People.

March 20, 1975: Yoko Ono and John reconcile

Yoko and John renewed their vowes and reconciled. Yoko gave birth to Sean Lennon, born on October 9, 1975, who shared his birthday with his father. After a hiatus and investing their energy in activism, they released a new album, Double Fantasy.

Their love story came to a halt when an assailant shot John Lennon on December 8, 1980. Even after all these years, Yoko continues to celebrate her son's and late husband's birthday together and carries his legacy forward. In an interview with People, Yoko remembered John and said:

"Love can sometimes be hell. "

"You could abuse each other in the name of love. But the thing that worked in our relationship was that we never lost respect for each other and always made sure to express it. We loved each other like there was no tomorrow."

All You Need Is Love also includes interviews with Yoko, which continue to reveal the intricacies of their relationship.

Yoko Ono and John Lennon's relationship continues to make news to date. During their relationship, they collaborated on various projects and experienced a fair share of ups and downs.

Comprising various interviews, All You Need Is Love has many more revelations about the Beetles and is likely to bring much more about Yoko Ono and John Lennon's lives. It's dominating the bestseller charts and aims to provide an insider look at the band's history.

