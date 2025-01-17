Videos of American YouTuber Zias claiming he spoke to a UMG executive after Drake mentioned him in the lawsuit against the music company have been doing the rounds online. The video followed Drizzy's latest federal defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group for allegedly spreading a "false and malicious narrative" and using illegal tactics to boost the popularity of Kendrick Lamar's diss track, Not Like Us.

In the video posted by X user @scubaryan_ on January 16, 2025, Zias mentioned that he talked to a UMG executive who told him that it seemed like Drizzy's attempt to get out of his deal with the music company and still get paid in full without fulfilling the requirements of his original contract.

The contract in question is the 2022 deal Drake signed with UMG which involved publishing, visual media projects, recordings, and merchandise. Multiple sources like Variety reported that the deal's value was allegedly $400 million.

Trending

Expand Tweet

The YouTuber commented on Drizzy's lawsuit, given the rapper has claimed that UMG used content creators with a tremendous following like Zias, Kai Cenat, RDC Gaming, NoLifeShaq, and Cartier Family to monetize reactions to Lamar's diss track Not Like Us without the execution of copyright strikes.

The One Dance rapper mentioned that it was the lack of enforcement that allowed the spread of defamatory claims against him while generating money for the creators and the label.

Details of Drake's lawsuit against Universal Music Group explored

Days after news of Drake and UMG coming to a settlement and the rapper taking back his legal petition against the music company started circulating, Drizzy filed a federal lawsuit against UMG on January 15, 2025.

Multiple sources report that the lawsuit, which spans 81 pages, alleges the music company of defamation in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.

The rapper's lawsuit mentions:

"UMG’s campaign went well beyond the traditional music company playbook — indeed, UMG has unleashed every weapon in its arsenal, including, on information and belief, certain practices that are unlawful."

Additionally, Drizzy alleged that UMG offered "financial incentives" to third parties to stream Kendrick Lamar's diss track and promote the same without letting the public know about the monetization details.

The lawsuit claims that for the third parties inclusive of content creators to promote Lamar's track in their videos, UMG removed copyright restrictions. Drake's lawsuit also repeated one of the claims from his petition, stating that the label used "bots" to play Lamar's song and enhance its popularity.

Moreover, in his lawsuit against UMG, Drake claimed that the lyrics of Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us, accusing him of being a p*dophile, instigated violence at his residence.

The rapper mentioned that his property was shot up on May 7, 2024, wherein the gunman reportedly shouted "f*ck Drake" and proceeded to fire, striking the rapper's security guard. The shooting incident was followed by two break-in attempts, which the Passionfruit rapper believes was the result of his rival Kendrick Lamar's diss track.

According to a report by TMZ dated January 15, 2025, a spokesperson for UMG called Drake's claims "untrue" and "illogical" citing that the label would not seek to harm the reputation of an artist. The spokesperson added that the label does not and has not engaged in defamation of any sort.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback