"As soon as he hits 70 - bench him" - NHL fans react over whether Leafs should rest Auston Matthews ahead of playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is on a hot goal-scoring spree this season. Sitting at an impressive 69 goals, Matthews is tantalizingly close to reaching the elusive 70-goal milestone, a feat that hasn't been accomplished in over three decades in the NHL.

The last players to achieve this remarkable milestone were Alexander Mogilny and Teemu Selanne, each scoring 76 goals in the 1992-93 season, with Brett Hull notching 70 goals in 1991-92. With just one more goal needed to hit the 70-goal mark, Matthews finds himself on the brink of etching his name into hockey history.

Amid this excitement, a recent post from TSN sparked a heated debate among NHL fans regarding whether the Leafs should let Auston Matthews chase the 70-goal mark or prioritize resting him ahead of the playoffs. TSN's post on the matter asked:

"Should the Leafs let Matthews go for 70, or should they reduce their risk and rest him until playoffs?"

Fans took to social media to express their varied opinions.

"Go for the 70! The Leafs don’t perform as much in the playoffs anyways. I’m not hopeful for this playoff run, but who knows. Go Leafs go," one fan wrote, displaying a blend of optimism and skepticism.

"Absolutely not and I’m a habs fan. All jokes aside, 70 is a career-defining moment and hasn’t happened in generations," another fan posted.

Some shared their opinions on what the Leafs should try to achieve both objectives.

"Well, Perry isn't on the Lightning anymore, so manage him in Tampa and give him the chance but no way in hell I let him play against the Panthers," this fan added a strategic element to the discussion.

"Manage him during the game. As soon as he hits 70 - bench him," one user commented.

"Leafs should let him go for 70, don’t see a good reason not to," another wrote.

As the regular season winds down and the playoffs loom, the debate over Auston Matthews' playing time and pursuit of the 70-goal mark will likely continue to divide opinions among NHL fans.

Auston Matthews and the Leafs lose 5-4 to Detroit

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 in overtime on Saturday. Dylan Larkin's power-play goal sealed the victory for Detroit, overcoming Auston Matthews' 69th goal of the season.

Alex DeBrincat and David Perron contributed significantly for Detroit, while Matthews showcased his scoring prowess yet again. James Reimer's stellar performance and Matthews' quest for 70 goals added to the game's intensity.

Despite Toronto's comeback efforts and Matthews' near misses, Detroit's resilience secured a crucial win as it battles for a playoff spot. The contest's excitement and Matthews' goal-scoring drama captivated fans and kept the crowd on edge until the final buzzer.

