Boston Bruins playoff clinching scenarios: How Atlantic Division side can clinch berth despite not playing today?

The Boston Bruins have a chance to punch their ticket to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Thursday night without even taking the ice. As the current leaders in the Atlantic Division with 99 points, the Boston Bruins simply need to wait and see if results around the league go their way.

According to the latest clinching scenarios in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins will punch their playoff ticket if either the Detroit Red Wings lose to the Carolina Hurricanes in any fashion or the Philadelphia Flyers lose to the Montreal Canadiens in regulation.

The Bruins' closest pursuer, the Florida Panthers, can also clinch a berth if they beat the New York Islanders in any way. Florida has a second path by getting just one point against the Isles, as long as Detroit loses to Carolina or Philly falls to Montreal in regulation.

Additionally, Carolina can join the postseason party with a win over Detroit in any fashion. The Hurricanes also clinch if they get one point versus the Wings and the Flyers lose to Montreal in regulation.

Making the playoffs would mark the seventh consecutive participation for the Boston Bruins' experienced core of Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. With three weeks remaining, the Bruins are hoping for another deep playoff run.

Western Conference playoff scenarios

The playoff race in the Western Conference is coming down to the wire, with several teams on the cusp of clinching spots on Thursday night.

According to the latest clinching scenarios, the Dallas Stars, Vancouver Canucks and Colorado Avalanche all have opportunities to punch their tickets.

For the Stars, the simplest scenario is to defeat the Canucks in any way possible. Dallas can also clinch with a single point against Vancouver and a regulation loss by the St. Louis Blues to the Calgary Flames.

The Stars' third option is the Minnesota Wild, who lost to the San Jose Sharks and the Blues to Calgary in regulation.

The Canucks keep their playoff hopes alive by beating Dallas outright, gaining one point against the Stars and having St. Louis lose to Calgary. Vancouver's other clinching scenario requires Minnesota to lose to San Jose and the Blues to lose to the Flames in regulation.

Finally, the Colorado Avalanche can secure their berth by beating the New York Rangers, provided the Blues lose to Calgary too. Colorado can also get in with just one point against New York and regulation losses by both Minnesota and St. Louis.