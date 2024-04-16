Carey Price and his family seemingly set to attend Canadiens' last home game of the season

Carey Price will once again step into the Bell Centre arena as the Montreal Canadiens face the Detroit Red Wings for the second consecutive game and the final game of the season.

But what's concerning is that Montreal has failed to pile up more wins to secure a spot in the NHL playoffs and will see an end to their 2023–24 campaign.

The anticipation is high as Carey Price, the esteemed goaltender of the Montreal Canadiens, along with his family, is set to attend the team's last home game of the season.

The game is scheduled to kick off on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EDT, marking Price and his loved ones' presence in Montreal.

Carey Price and his family have already arrived in Montreal and will be present in the Bell Centre. Angela Price, Carey's wife, kept fans updated on their journey from Kelowna to Montreal.

She posted a series of pictures in her Instagram story. Well, she is known for giving glimpses into her lifestyle with her followers.

In one of her stories, Angela expressed mixed emotions about leaving Kelowna, stating,

"hard leaving Kelowna this morning, but we are off again."

This sentiment was followed by another story where she humorously pondered,

"excited for the trip or excited that we left brother behind???"

Angela Price and her daughters

Angela further highlighted the joy of living close to family,

"so lucky to live close to family now... they can easily come stay at the house when we need a hand"

The journey culminated with Angela posting a snapshot of her dark coffee, complete with a location tag indicating their arrival in Montreal.

More about Carey Price and Angela Price's relationship

The relationship between Carey Price and Angela blossomed during their time with the Tri-City Americans.

Angela revealed in an interview that they were set up on a blind date by her friend, who happened to be dating Carey's roommate. They currently reside in Kelowna, British Columbia, during the off-season.

The couple tied the knot on August 24, 2013, near Angela's hometown of Kennewick in Benton City, Washington.

Their family grew with the arrival of their first child, Liv, in May 2016, followed by their second daughter, Millie, in December 2018. In October 2020, Angela gave birth to their third child, a son named Lincoln.

Montreal Canadiens up against Detroit Red Wings

Montreal holds a 30-36-15 record with a 5-13-7 standing in the Atlantic Division, averaging 10.2 penalty minutes.

Detroit boasts a 40-32-9 overall record, excelling with a 14-7-4 record against the Atlantic. They have a +2 scoring differential with 269 goals against 271 scored.

The upcoming game will mark their fourth encounter this season. Key players include Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield.

