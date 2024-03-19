"Don't rush him" "Our boy is home": Habs fans fired up as David Reinbacher joins AHL's Laval Rocket after Kloten's "awful season" 

David Reinbacher, a 19-year-old defenseman, is set to continue his professional hockey career in North America. After two seasons with EHC Kloten in the Swiss National League, Reinbacher has been assigned to the Laval Rocket, the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens.

The Canadiens, who selected Reinbacher No. 5 in the 2023 NHL draft, signed him to an entry-level contract on July 5, 2023. Reinbacher's arrival marks a significant moment in NHL history as the highest-selected Austrian-born defenseman.

Fans are eagerly anticipating his North American debut.

Fans are also welcoming him in Laval Rocket.

After witnessing an average season in the Swiss National League, where Reinbacher tallied a goal and 10 assists over 35 games with Kloten HC this season, fans are eager to see his change after joining the Rocket:

Some fans are also saying that he is overhyped, which may affect his performance.

Other fans congratulated him for this.

Laval Rocket, currently pursuing the final playoff spot in the AHL's North Division, faces tough competition from the Toronto Marlies. With two games in hand, Toronto holds 65 points, while the Rocket trail with 62 points.

David Reinbacher's debut with the Rocket is anticipated in the upcoming days as they embark on a five-game road trip, with games scheduled in Belleville, Toronto and Utica, before returning home to Place Bell on Mar. 29.

David Reinbacher's Hockey Journey: From Swiss Youth Leagues to AHL's Laval Rocket

David Reinbacher's hockey journey began in Switzerland with EHC Rheintal and EHC Bulach in his youth, before joining EHC Kloten at the Under-15 level. He made his professional debut with Kloten in the Swiss League midway through the 2021–22 season, contributing one goal and 10 assists in 27 regular-season games.

Reinbacher played a crucial role in Kloten's playoff campaign, helping them secure promotion to the National League, Switzerland's top tier.

During the 2022–23 season, Reinbacher solidified his position on Kloten's blue line, impressing as an 18-year-old with increased ice time and notable offensive contributions. He garnered attention from NHL scouts, ultimately being selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.

Despite initial skepticism, Reinbacher's potential was recognized by Canadiens' management, who signed him to a three-year entry-level contract in July 2023.

Following a positive training camp with the Canadiens, Reinbacher returned to the Swiss National League for the 2023–24 season before being assigned to the Laval Rocket. Reinbacher also represented Austria at both the junior and senior levels in the 2023 IIHF World Championship.