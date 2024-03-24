Florida Panthers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th March, 2024

In a clash of Eastern Conference titans, the third-placed, 45-20-5 Florida Panthers are set to take on the seventh-placed, 36-26-9 Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.
Florida is coming off a narrow defeat against the New York Rangers, losing 4-3 in a shootout where they fell short 2-1. Even though the Panthers hit a snag, they're still a tough team in the conference. Their solid record shows they've got serious skills on the ice.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers head into this matchup following a victorious outing against the Boston Bruins, securing a 3-2 win at home on March 23.
Florida Panthers projected lineups
Forwards
- Eetu Luostarinen- Anton Lundell- Sam Reinhart
- Carter Verhaeghe- Sam Bennett- Matthew Tkachuk
- Evan Rodrigues- Kevin Stenlund- Vladimir Tarasenko
- Nick Cousins- Steven Lorentz- Kyle Okposo
Defensemen
- Josh Mahura- Brandon Montour
- Tobias Bjornfot- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
- Uvis Balinskis- Niko Mikkola
Goalies
- Anthony Stolarz
- Sergei Bobrovsky
Florida Panthers starting goalie
Anthony Stolarz will most likely start for the Florida Panthers. Below are his stats for the season:
- Games Played (GP): 21
- Games Started (GS): 19
- Wins: 13
- Losses: 5
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
- Goals Against (GA): 40
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.02
- Shots Against (SA): 531
- Saves (SV): 491
- Save Percentage (SV%): .925
- Shutouts (SO): 1
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 42 seconds
Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups
Forwards
- Owen Tippett- Morgan Frost- Travis Konecny
- Joel Farabee- Scott Laughton- Bobby Brink
- Tyson Foerster- Ryan Poehling- Garnet Hathaway
- Jackson Cates- Sean Couturier- Olle Lycksell
Defensemen
- Cam York- Travis Sanheim
- Egor Zamula- Erik Johnson
- Adam Ginning- Ronnie Attard
Goalies
- Felix Sandstrom
- Samuel Ersson
Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie
Felix Sandstrom will most likely start for the Flyers. Below are his stats this season:
- Games Played (GP): 4
- Games Started (GS): 2
- Wins: 1
- Losses: 1
- Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
- Goals Against (GA): 14
- Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 4.08
- Shots Against (SA): 82
- Saves (SV): 68
- Save Percentage (SV%): .829
- Shutouts (SO): 0
- Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 51 minutes and 28 seconds