  • Florida Panthers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th March, 2024

By Abhilasha Aditi
Modified Mar 24, 2024 15:05 GMT
Florida Panthers v Philadelphia Flyers
In a clash of Eastern Conference titans, the third-placed, 45-20-5 Florida Panthers are set to take on the seventh-placed, 36-26-9 Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Florida is coming off a narrow defeat against the New York Rangers, losing 4-3 in a shootout where they fell short 2-1. Even though the Panthers hit a snag, they're still a tough team in the conference. Their solid record shows they've got serious skills on the ice.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers head into this matchup following a victorious outing against the Boston Bruins, securing a 3-2 win at home on March 23.

Florida Panthers projected lineups

Forwards

  • Eetu Luostarinen- Anton Lundell- Sam Reinhart
  • Carter Verhaeghe- Sam Bennett- Matthew Tkachuk
  • Evan Rodrigues- Kevin Stenlund- Vladimir Tarasenko
  • Nick Cousins- Steven Lorentz- Kyle Okposo

Defensemen

  • Josh Mahura- Brandon Montour
  • Tobias Bjornfot- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
  • Uvis Balinskis- Niko Mikkola

Goalies

  • Anthony Stolarz
  • Sergei Bobrovsky

Florida Panthers starting goalie

Anthony Stolarz will most likely start for the Florida Panthers. Below are his stats for the season:

  • Games Played (GP): 21
  • Games Started (GS): 19
  • Wins: 13
  • Losses: 5
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 2
  • Goals Against (GA): 40
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.02
  • Shots Against (SA): 531
  • Saves (SV): 491
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .925
  • Shutouts (SO): 1
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 42 seconds

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups

Forwards

  • Owen Tippett- Morgan Frost- Travis Konecny
  • Joel Farabee- Scott Laughton- Bobby Brink
  • Tyson Foerster- Ryan Poehling- Garnet Hathaway
  • Jackson Cates- Sean Couturier- Olle Lycksell

Defensemen

  • Cam York- Travis Sanheim
  • Egor Zamula- Erik Johnson
  • Adam Ginning- Ronnie Attard

Goalies

  • Felix Sandstrom
  • Samuel Ersson

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Felix Sandstrom will most likely start for the Flyers. Below are his stats this season:

  • Games Played (GP): 4
  • Games Started (GS): 2
  • Wins: 1
  • Losses: 1
  • Overtime Losses (OTL): 0
  • Goals Against (GA): 14
  • Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 4.08
  • Shots Against (SA): 82
  • Saves (SV): 68
  • Save Percentage (SV%): .829
  • Shutouts (SO): 0
  • Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 51 minutes and 28 seconds

Edited by John Maxwell
