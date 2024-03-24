Florida Panthers vs Philadelphia Flyers: Projected lineups, NHL starting goalies for today, 24th March, 2024

In a clash of Eastern Conference titans, the third-placed, 45-20-5 Florida Panthers are set to take on the seventh-placed, 36-26-9 Philadelphia Flyers at the Wells Fargo Center on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET.

Florida is coming off a narrow defeat against the New York Rangers, losing 4-3 in a shootout where they fell short 2-1. Even though the Panthers hit a snag, they're still a tough team in the conference. Their solid record shows they've got serious skills on the ice.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Flyers head into this matchup following a victorious outing against the Boston Bruins, securing a 3-2 win at home on March 23.

Florida Panthers projected lineups

Forwards

Eetu Luostarinen- Anton Lundell- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe- Sam Bennett- Matthew Tkachuk

Evan Rodrigues- Kevin Stenlund- Vladimir Tarasenko

Nick Cousins- Steven Lorentz- Kyle Okposo

Defensemen

Josh Mahura- Brandon Montour

Tobias Bjornfot- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Uvis Balinskis- Niko Mikkola

Goalies

Anthony Stolarz

Sergei Bobrovsky

Florida Panthers starting goalie

Anthony Stolarz will most likely start for the Florida Panthers. Below are his stats for the season:

Games Played (GP): 21

Games Started (GS): 19

Wins: 13

Losses: 5

Overtime Losses (OTL): 2

Goals Against (GA): 40

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 2.02

Shots Against (SA): 531

Saves (SV): 491

Save Percentage (SV%): .925

Shutouts (SO): 1

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 56 minutes and 42 seconds

Philadelphia Flyers projected lineups

Forwards

Owen Tippett- Morgan Frost- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee- Scott Laughton- Bobby Brink

Tyson Foerster- Ryan Poehling- Garnet Hathaway

Jackson Cates- Sean Couturier- Olle Lycksell

Defensemen

Cam York- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula- Erik Johnson

Adam Ginning- Ronnie Attard

Goalies

Felix Sandstrom

Samuel Ersson

Philadelphia Flyers starting goalie

Felix Sandstrom will most likely start for the Flyers. Below are his stats this season:

Games Played (GP): 4

Games Started (GS): 2

Wins: 1

Losses: 1

Overtime Losses (OTL): 0

Goals Against (GA): 14

Goals Against per Game (GA/G): 4.08

Shots Against (SA): 82

Saves (SV): 68

Save Percentage (SV%): .829

Shutouts (SO): 0

Time on Ice per Game (TOI/G): 51 minutes and 28 seconds