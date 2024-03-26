Former NHL player Daniel Carcillo, who is well-known for openly criticizing the NHL's management of head trauma in the sport, used social media to voice his concerns after learning of Chris Simon's death.

Carcillo released a four-minute video addressing the issue. He began by invoking an ancient Egyptian belief that speaking a person's name keeps them alive. Then he proceeded to list several former NHL players who died prematurely, including Simon, Rick Rypien, Derek Boogaard, Wade Belak, John Kordic and Steve Montador.

"Rest in peace Chris Simon and my condolences to his family and friends," Carcillo said in the video caption.

He also discussed the link between repetitive head injuries and neurodegenerative disease, emphasizing the NHL and NHLPA's refusal to acknowledge it.

"This is a stark reminder," Carcillo said," that a contributing factor to this tragedy was playing in a league that continues to deny a link between repetitive head trauma and neurodegenerative disease.

"If you are a current player, protect yourself because the NHL and their medical professionals will not do it for you."

Carcillo pointed out that the 2023 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found that NHL enforcers tend to die earlier than their peers.

Simon's family linked his struggles and eventual death to CTE, a progressive brain disease associated with repeated concussions and head injuries. In a statement released by the family, they wrote:

"The family strongly believes and witnessed firsthand, that Chris struggled immensely from CTE which unfortunately resulted in his death."

NHL official's response to Chris Simon's passing

NHL officials, including Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, have stated that there is no definitive scientific evidence linking CTE to hockey-related head injuries.

“Chris’ passing is tragic. It’s sad. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. On all these matters, we wait to see what the medical experts tell us,” Bettman said.

“Having said that, it’s well documented all the progress we’ve made over the past couple of decades to make the game as safe as possible.”

It was Daly who went to the extent of pointing out the lack of scientific data.

“No, I think the science is still lacking," he added.

While the NHL and NHLPA have implemented concussion protocols and educational initiatives, critics argue that more needs to be done.