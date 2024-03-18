Theoren Fleury, a former NHL player, has sparked a significant reaction among NHL fans after he shared a video post on X (formerly Twitter), boldly declaring his stance on the COVID-19 vaccination.

"I’m not vaccinated and never will be," Fleury said in the video.

This admission has stirred up a diverse range of opinions within the NHL fanbase, with some expressing support, skepticism, or indifference towards Fleury's decision.

Among the reactions, one fan took a seemingly casual approach, commenting,

"Hey that's cool we didn't ask."

Another fan raised doubts about Fleury's claims, pointing out a potential discrepancy regarding vaccination requirements. He questioned:

"How did you end up in school? It was a requirement to be vaccinated before your parents were allowed to enroll you Someone’s lying. Again."

Another fan expressed apathy towards Fleury's revelation, dismissing the relevance of his medical history.

"Did anyone ask for this video? I don't know who you are and couldn't care less what your medical history is."

Conversely, there were also voices advocating for personal autonomy and freedom of choice.

"Personal choice and free will are vital to a free society."

Wayne Simmonds retires from the NHL

Wayne Simmonds announced his retirement from the NHL, expressing profound gratitude for his time with the Philadelphia Flyers, where he'll sign a one-day contract on April 13.

Reflecting on his Flyers tenure, Simmonds said (via cbsnews.com):

"Taking the ice in a Flyers sweater is a special feeling and it's one that I'm truly proud of. The history of this franchise and standard of being a Flyer that was set is unique and one that I hold in the highest regard."

He also credited the fans, saying:

"Perhaps the biggest reason for that is the way the fans embrace this team. It was a thrill to play for you all these years, and you mean so much to me."

Simmonds spent eight years with the Flyers, amassing 203 goals and 378 points in 584 games.

Known for his power-play skills, he scored 86 power-play goals from 2011–12 to 2017–18, second only to Alex Ovechkin.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Kings in 2007, he joined the Flyers in the Mike Richards trade.

Simmonds achieved career highs in 2015-16 with 32 goals, 60 points and 147 penalty minutes. He finished his career with the Toronto Maple Leafs, totaling 263 goals, 526 points and 1,313 penalty minutes over 1,037 games.