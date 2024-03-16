"He’s over rated tbh": NHL fans react to Patrick Kane's game-changing goal against Buffalo Sabres

NHL fans expressed mixed reactions to Patrick Kane’s crucial goal against the Buffalo Sabres. The NHL shared a video post that captured the final moments of the goal.

Kane's goal helped the score jump to 2-1 in favor of the Red Wings. Some excited fans soon hopped onto X to share their thoughts on the electrifying play.

Among the reactions, one fan expressed a mix of frustration and disappointment, remarking,

"the Sabres are really gonna be that team to lose to the trash patch."

Another fan took a more critical stance, stating,

"He's overrated tbh."

Meanwhile, another fan seized the opportunity to poke fun at the opposing team's goaltending, stating,

"Sabres fans been saying their goalie is elite... yeah OK lol."

Despite differing opinions, there was also recognition of Patrick Kane's impact on the game. One fan acknowledged the significance of the goal, stating,

"Huge goal for the #LGRW and Kane remains hot."

Patrick Kane and Red Wings secure 4-1 win over Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings finally turned the tide, winning 4-1 against the Buffalo Sabres to show that they have not given up on the playoffs. Despite early hurdles, including an early power-play goal by Sabres' Tage Thompson, the Red Wings broke their seven-game losing streak and reclaimed their footing in the postseason race.

Detroit struggled to find their rhythm in the first period, with some sloppy passing and disconnected play hindering their offensive efforts.

However, everything changed in the second period, particularly as they improved their forechecking and defensive structure. This improvement resulted in Christian Fischer scoring the goal that tied the game for the Wings.

The Red Wings further continued their offensive play as the second period progressed. Finally, Patrick Kane helped the team gain a lead by scoring a goal.

The Red Wings struggled on the power play as they failed to dominate offensively. But Detroit's 5-on-5 play overshadowed these issues.

Tired Buffalo attempted to make a comeback in the third period, and they tried to create some opportunities. Jeff Skinner came close to tying the score with a goal, but it didn't happen.

Daniel Sprong scored a goal late in the third period to help the Wings prevail. This broke their losing streak.

This win was crucial to boosting the Red Wings' morale.