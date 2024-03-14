"It was a publicity stunt?"- Penguins share Jaromir Jagr video addressing stolen bobbleheads leaving NHL fans confused

The Pittsburgh Penguins find themselves in a peculiar situation as their planned tribute to Jaromir Jagr took an unexpected turn: their bobbleheads, intended as a homage, were stolen.

This twist left fans perplexed and disappointed, as they were eagerly waiting to receive their copies at the game tonight. Unfortunately, with the bobbleheads not in the possession of the Penguins, fans will have to wait until the club resolves the situation, either by locating the stolen items or by ordering new ones.

Despite the setback, the Penguins have opted to embrace the situation with a touch of humor. In a bid to lighten the mood and engage with fans, Jaromir Jagr himself took part in addressing the issue by shooting a short video.

In the video, Jagr is seen playfully interacting with one of the bobbleheads. He says that he's on a mission to find his missing friends.

Take a look:

NHL fans have reacted to the video with a mix of confusion and skepticism. Some speculate that the theft story might be a ruse orchestrated by the Penguins due to logistical challenges. A fan said:

"My guess is they knew they wouldn’t get them in time so they’re now doing a whole charade that it got stolen"

Others, however, expressed gratitude for Jagr's return to the organization, finding comfort in his presence and recent jersey retirement:

"Jagr, being back in the fold with the organization and his jersey retirement, has saved this season for me. It just feels right."

Another said:

"Okay so the whole thing was just a marketing stunt to try to distract us from the poor team performance?"

Update regarding Pittsburgh Penguins' Jaromir Jagr Bobblehead theft

The Pittsburgh Penguins encountered a setback when a shipment of Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads was stolen, disrupting their promotional giveaway.

Penguins President of Business Operations, Kevin Acklin said (via nypost.com),

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation.”

Acklin assured fans:

“We look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes.”

Consequently, fans will receive vouchers for collecting the items later.

Jagr, honored in a recent ceremony alongside teammates from the 1991 and '92 Stanley Cup-winning teams, expressed gratitude for the #68 jersey retirement. He said:

“To be here with you, hearing the cheers, I don’t even have to score. That’s beautiful. That never gets old.”

Pittsburgh fans love Jaromir Jagr and hopefully they get their bobbleheads soon.