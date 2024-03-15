Jack Quinn injury: Insider offers latest update on Sabres winger

Buffalo Sabres winger Jack Quinn's injury status has been a topic of interest among fans, particularly due to his performance against LA Kings in January. It was his breakthrough performance, as he contributed three points in Sabres' 5-3 win. That night, he scored a goal and two assists with a plus-minus of four, making him an immediate fan favorite.

It's been almost one and a half months since his last NHL game. Now, the latest update on his injury sheds light on his recovery process.

According to a tweet from Buffalo Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski, Quinn skated for the first time since his injury in January. However, coach Don Granato mentioned that there is still no definitive timetable for his return. This means Quinn won't be joining the Sabres on their upcoming five-game road trip.

Lance Lysowski tweeted:

"Jack Quinn skated today for the first time since his injury in January, said Don Granato. Still no timetable for his return. He won't join the Sabres on the 5-game road trip."

Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald also confirmed the reports on Quinn's recovery.

Despite initially being given an eight-week timeframe for recovery, Quinn's return date remains uncertain. Before his injury, Quinn was performing quite well, tallying 12 points in 17 games this season and showing potential for a career year.

Selected eighth overall by the Sabres in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, Quinn's absence has been felt on the ice, primarily by the fans.

Jack Quinn might see Buffalo Sabres qualifying for playoffs

The Buffalo Sabres have surged back into Stanley Cup Playoff contention, with their recent success largely attributed to standout performances from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Bowen Byram. Luukkonen, boasting five shutouts this season, has been instrumental in the Sabres' resurgence, posting a .931 save percentage since December.

Byram's arrival has also sparked positive changes, as seen in the team's 3-1-0 record since his acquisition. With Byram contributing significantly on defense alongside Rasmus Dahlin, the Sabres have outscored opponents and maintained a strong defensive stance.

Despite challenges like injuries to key players, the Sabres' improved performance signals a promising shift. Their upcoming matchup against the Detroit Red Wings will be crucial as they continue their playoff push. Whether they secure a playoff berth or not, the Sabres have unearthed valuable assets in Luukkonen and Byram, bolstering their roster for future success.

If Jack Quinn keeps up his performance upon return, he will also be a key player the Sabres could rely on.