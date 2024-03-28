Massive crowd traveling in from Kamloops to watch Stars' Logan Stankoven play Canucks

Logan Stankoven, a rising star from Kamloops, whose journey from the AHL to the NHL has reportedly sparked a pilgrimage of fans from his hometown to witness his game firsthand.

As per Stars radio host Bruce LeVine, 150 ardent supporters are embarking on a 3.5-hour journey from Kamloops to Vancouver, driven by a collective passion to watch Logan Stankoven don the Dallas Stars jersey and showcase his skills against the Vancouver Canucks. The game is scheduled for Thursday at 10 p.m. EDT.

The anticipation surrounding Stankoven's debut in his home province is palpable, with friends and family making their presence felt in a tangible way. Twenty-five customized Dallas Stars jerseys bearing the name "Stankoven" and the No. 11 on the back have been meticulously crafted and shipped to ensure that his inner circle can show support from the stands.

A glance at Stankoven's recent statistics reveals a player whose ascent to the NHL is backed by formidable talent and hard-earned achievements. Since his call-up from the AHL, Stankoven has made crucial contributions to the Dallas Stars:

Games Played (GP): 15

Goals (G): 6

Assists (A): 5

Points (PTS): 11

Plus/Minus (+/-): 8

Penalty Minutes (PIM): 4

Shots (S): 39

Stankoven's journey to the NHL is proof of his skill. Beginning the 2023-24 season with the Texas Stars, Dallas' AHL affiliate, Stankoven wasted no time in making his presence known.

Logan Stankoven's performance led him to NHL

Stankoven's outstanding performance in the AHL, where he led the scoring charts with 24 goals and 33 assists, totaling 57 points in just 47 games, grabbed the attention of NHL scouts. This exceptional display of skill paved the way for his call-up to the big leagues.

On Feb. 24, Stankoven's dream became a reality as he made his NHL debut in a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes. Just two days later, on his 21st birthday, Stankoven showcased his scoring prowess with his first NHL goal and assist in a close 3–2 overtime loss against the New York Islanders.

On March 5, Logan Stankoven showcased his brilliance, scoring two goals and providing two assists in an electrifying 7-6 victory against the San Jose Sharks.

Logan Stankoven was a standout in international hockey, contributing crucial goals for Canada. He scored the game-winner against Russia in the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships. Despite the 2022 World Junior Championships' cancellation, he later helped Canada win gold with impressive stats (four goals, six assists).

Stankoven's pivotal role continued in the 2023 Championships, leading Canada to another gold with his dynamic play alongside Connor Bedard and Joshua Roy.