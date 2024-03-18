NHL exec reveals changes to video review process discussed at GM meeting

At the annual March meetings of NHL general managers, discussions surrounding the video review process and potential changes to the coach's challenge rule have taken center stage.

These crucial topics, critical to maintaining the integrity and flow of the NHL game, were thoroughly examined during small group breakout sessions on Monday and are slated for further exploration by the entire group of general managers and League executives on Tuesday.

Colin Campbell, the NHL's senior executive vice president of hockey operations, said (via NHL.com):

"We talk about that every meeting. I talked to the NFL at one point at the outdoor games in Jersey and their challenge is like ours and all sports, where do we go in trying to make our game perfect with video review and how long does it take to make those reviews?"

Insider Bob McKenzie had already hinted at the topic of discussion.

One aspect of the discussion was centered on allowing coaches to challenge plays that involve pucks shot over the glass from the defensive zone. Currently, the coach's challenge rule applies to goals scored off a potential offside, goalie interference or missed stoppage.

Boston Bruins general manager Don Sweeney said:

"There's always going to be subjectivity in our game, but if we can get calls right that arguably everybody sees what's wrong, that's the intention of the coaches challenge. When you can determine that it's black and white, those are the ones that if they are wrong, we should fix. There aren't a lot of them, but if we can, we should."

The duration of video reviews in NHL raised concerns per Campbell

Concerns about the duration of video reviews and their impact on NHL game momentum and fan engagement were also raised.

"It always goes to that," Campbell said. "You get the odd play where the stick is right there, and the guy trips up and it looks like a tripping penalty. We get the cross-check, but is it a cross-check or a push? How far do you go?"

Sweeney pointed out the positives from what Campbell said.

"We try to make the right call," Sweeney said. "We try to get as many of the right views as we can with technology, and it seems to be improving constantly.

"It might linger for five or six minutes in that game, but if you get the wrong call it could linger for five or six weeks or longer."

As per NHL.com, the discussions on the video review will continue on Tuesday.