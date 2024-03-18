"THE LEAGUE IS NOT READY" - NHL fans react to spoof two-word Matt Rempe statement upon completing suspension

NHL fans were left buzzing after a seemingly straightforward post from Matt Rempe, following the conclusion of his four-game suspension. The unofficial statement, shared by Snark Messier on X (formerly Twitter), consisted of just two words:

"I'm back."

Yet, these two simple words sparked a flurry of reactions from hockey enthusiasts. Some believed Matt Rempe really said it, whereas others realized the hidden flaws.

With enthusiasm and excitement, one fan exclaimed:

"This is amazing!"

Another fan, perhaps echoing the sentiments of many for Matt Rempe, declared:

"THE LEAGUE IS NOT READY."

In a more lighthearted tone, one fan expressed their joy with a hearty laugh:

"Hahaha Lets GOOOO!"

Among the reactions, there was a sense of admiration for Matt Rempe, as one fan simply remarked:

"Amazing."

New York Rangers' 5-2 win over Islanders in Matt Rempe's absence

In a thrilling matchup between the New York Rangers and New York Islanders, the Rangers emerged victorious 5-2, fueled by a stellar performance from Jonny Brodzinski and contributions from various players. Brodzinski nailed a go-ahead goal in the second period, showing off how stacked the Rangers are all across their lineup.

Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck emphasized the team's depth. He said:

"Our team is deep right now, We are getting contributions up and down the lineup. Even when lines aren’t scoring, they are contributing in other ways. Getting the momentum, keeping the puck in the O-zone. If we can continue to do that, I like our chances against anybody.”

This sentiment was echoed by Islanders coach Patrick Roy, who acknowledged the Rangers' superior performance:

"I saw a team that played better than us today, They managed the puck much better than what we did. They were very fast on transition."

Bo Horvat's two goals for the Islanders weren't enough to secure a victory, as the Rangers mounted a strong offensive effort. Defenseman Ryan Lindgren played a crucial role, setting up Will Cuylle for a breakaway goal before exiting the game due to injury.

Despite Lindgren's departure, the Rangers continued to dominate, with Mika Zibanejad and Kaapo Kakko extending the lead with timely goals. Additionally, Artemi Panarin assisted Alexis Lafreniere, who tied his career-high in goals, securing the Rangers' victory with a commanding 5-2 lead.

The Islanders' struggles were evident, with Mathew Barzal acknowledging their difficulties in breaking pucks out cleanly:

"Got to find a way to be better in that area for sure."

Despite efforts from players like Ilya Sorokin, who made 26 saves, the Islanders couldn't overcome the Rangers' relentless offensive pressure.