"They robbed my boy": Fans react to Nathan MacKinnon's disallowed assist on Devon Toews' goal that ended his 35-game home point streak 

Nathan MacKinnon's chance to make NHL history ended with the Colorado Avalanche's 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

Colorado scored twice in the game before the result was decided in a shootout following a goalless overtime period. The Avs scored twice in regulation, but MacKinnon did not score or register, and scoring in the shootout would not have counted anyway.

With that, fans in Ball Arena witnessed the end of his impressive 35-game home-point streak. Before Thursday's game, the Avs center collected 77 points through 29 goals and 48 assists.

Avs coach Jared Bednar seemed to be unimpressed with the officials' decision that could have counted for MacKinnon's assist. Bednar mentioned that they'd show the NHL evidence that he should've gotten an assist that tied the game 2-2 in the third period.

During the play, MacKinnon passed to Devon Toews for a one-timer shot, which seemed to be saved by Igor Shesterkin before Jonathan Drouin scored.

The goal was counted as an unassisted goal for Toews, but another view showed Rangers' Ryan Lindgren might have touched the puck before the goal in the blue line.

Here's how NHL fans reacted to MacKinnon's 35-game home point streak and 19-game overall point streak coming to an end.

"They robbed my boy"

"No, he had an assist on the 2nd goal. The league better fix that."

Most fans were displeased with the officials' decision and argued the assist for the goal should have been credited to MacKinnon.

Where does Nathan MacKinnon stand in record books for most home point streaks?

Nathan MacKinnon now has the NHL's second-longest home point streak at 35 games. Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky holds the record for the longest home point streak, with a 40-game streak while playing for the LA Kings in 1988-89.

MacKinnon is not the only player who has seen a boost in his gameplay while playing at home this season. The Colorado Avalanche have been the best-performing team at home this season.

The Avs have a 28-7-1 home record and the most points of any team in the league this season. Overall, MacKinnon has collected 123 points through 45 goals and 78 assists in 73 games so far.

Colorado sits second in the Central Division with 98 points, three points behind the leading Dallas Stars.