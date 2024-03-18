"Three obvious ones are Matthews, Crosby, McDavid" Fans left buzzing over reported Amazon series starring NHL's best

NHL fans are more excited than ever following reports of an upcoming Amazon series featuring some of the league's best players. The news is coming out from the General Managers Meeting, which took place today. So, the league and Amazon are working on a behind-the-scenes series that will feature some of the top players.

NHL insider Chris Johnston shared the update on X and confirmed that the series will focus on 10-12 star players:

"Interesting nugget coming out of today's NHL GMs Meeting: A couple managers mentioned that the league has signed on to do a behind-the-scenes series with Amazon that will centre around 10-12 star players. It's due for a fall release."

Johnston's tweet sparked immediate reactions from fans.

"It's a shame they're only doing star players. I would have liked to see McDavid on there," one fan tweeted.

"I wonder if the same handful of players they picked for the All Star Skills Competition this year?" Another fan tweeted.

"Everyone is going to list star players, which I agree however would be very cool to see a few of the non-stars trying to grind their way in the NHL. Maybe a guy in and out of the lineup, or bottom of the lineup veteran to show that aspect of the game as well," another fan tweeted.

Other news coming out from the NHL GM's meeting

League's general managers are actively discussing video review processes and the potential expansion of the coach's challenge rule at their annual March meetings. The talks, led by Colin Campbell, the NHL's senior executive vice president of hockey operations, focus on enhancing accuracy without compromising game flow.

"We talk about that every meeting," Campbell said. "I talked to the NFL at one point at the outdoor games in Jersey and their challenge is like ours and all sports, where do we go in trying to make our game perfect with video review and how long does it take to make those reviews?"

Discussions on allowing coaches to challenge plays involving pucks shot over the glass from the defensive zone are underway. The debate includes adjusting penalties or adding new ones for such infractions. There's also concern about the impact of extensive video reviews on game tempo and fan engagement.