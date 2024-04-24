"What was he supposed to do with that roster" - NHL fans react as Sharks fire David Quinn after failing to make 2024 Playoffs

The San Jose Sharks on Wednesday announced the shock firing of head coach David Quinn. The team decided to part ways with Quinn after a challenging season where they finished last in the league and missed the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year.

The decision came after the Sharks' disappointing record of 19-54-9 for the season. Their hopes of playoff contention were dashed when the Vegas Golden Knights secured a crucial overtime victory against the Seattle Kraken on March 12, following San Jose's own loss to the Philadelphia Flyers with a score of 3-2.

NHL insider Frank Seravalli shared the news on Twitter,

"#sjsharks announce coach David Quinn has been fired."

And expected, comments flooded in from NHL fans, each expressing their own perspective on David Quinn's firing.

"What was he supposed to do with that roster lmao" One fan said, expressing mempathy for Quinn, acknowledging the challenges he faced with a struggling roster.

"You put a team on the ice with the intention of being worst in the league, they end up being worst in the league and then you fire the coach. lol" another fan said,

"This is more of a mercy firing then anything else. What in the world was this guy supposed to do with this dumpster fire of roster." a fan said,

With no immediate replacement named, speculation arises regarding who will step in to lead the San Jose moving forward and what changes may be in store for the team's strategy and player development.

"They definitely caught word that Celebrini wasn't going to play for him" One fan humorously said,

"Scotty Bowman couldn't coach the Sharks to the playoffs. This is more to address a fanbase that's lost hope in "the plan" than anything else." a fan said,

"He deserved one more year with the expectation of being better than this year. I'd say this firing is unfair." one fan said,

What we know so far about David Quinn's firing by Sharks

San Jose Sharks general manager Mike Grier while addressing the media announced the decision to part ways with coach David Quinn. Grier said the team came to a decision after conducting thorough internal evaluations.

"After going through our end of the season process of internal meetings and evaluating where our team is at and where we want our group to go, we have made the difficult decision.” Grier said.

Despite Quinn's efforts under challenging circumstances, including key player injuries and a rebuilding season. Grier clarified that performance alone wasn't the primary factor in Quinn's dismissal.

"It's all part of the autopsy of the season," Grier said. "All those things go into it. Talking with the staff here, players, owner."

Assistant coaches remain for now, while changes are expected in the coaching staff of the AHL affiliate as well.