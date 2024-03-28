Will Morgan Rielly play tonight against Capitals? Sheldon Keefe delivers latest injury update on Maple Leafs defenseman

In the ongoing saga of Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly's injury status, fans are left wondering once again if he'll be taking the ice in Thursday night's game against the Washington Capitals. The latest scoop is from Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe, who said Rielly won't play in the matchup because of an upper-body injury.

According to David Alter of The Hockey News, Morgan Rielly will miss his second consecutive game due to this lingering upper-body issue. Alter, a Reporter/Site Manager for The Hockey News, shared Keefe's update on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where Keefe reiterated that Rielly remains day-to-day with the injury.

With Rielly still out, it's another game with a hole in the Leafs' defense. Keefe saying Rielly's day-to-day means we still don't know when he'll be back, keeping fans and the team on edge and waiting for more news about how he's doing.

In Morgan Rielly's absence, defenseman Conor Timmins has been stepping up to fill the void, particularly on the No. 2 power-play unit. With Rielly sidelined, Timmins has been granted additional opportunities to showcase his skills on special teams, providing valuable depth to the Maple Leafs' defensive lineup.

Moreover, Morgan Rielly's injury isn't the only concern for the Maple Leafs on the defensive front, as Joel Edmundson is also currently sidelined with an undisclosed injury.

Leafs lose 6-3 to the Devils in absence of Morgan Rielly

The New Jersey Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3, with Nico Hischier contributing a goal and two assists.

Interim coach Travis Green praised goalie Jake Allen's performance:

"Our goalie played phenomenal in the first."

Despite being outshot 25-10 in the first period, the Devils led 2-1, capitalizing on Leafs' errors. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe criticized his team's immaturity:

"Instead of having a strong (second) period...we just overdid it...really immature."

Jack Hughes scored twice, including an empty-net goal, and Timo Meier added a goal and an assist.

Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 59th goal, expressing disappointment in the team's performance:

"We’ve got to make sure we’re dialed in for a full 60 minutes."

William Nylander and Tyler Bertuzzi also scored for the Maple Leafs. Nylander acknowledged the team's capability for better performance:

"It is rattling."

The Devils' Max Willman and Luke Hughes also contributed goals. Toronto was missing several key players due to injuries. Luke Hughes scored for New Jersey, while Bertuzzi and Nylander scored for Toronto.