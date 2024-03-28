Six NHL teams that can seal their playoff berths today || 28th March 2024

As the NHL season nears its conclusion, the race for playoff spots has intensified, with several teams on the cusp of clinching their postseason berths.

Today's games present significant opportunities for six teams to secure their places in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Let's delve into the scenarios that could see these teams punch their tickets to the postseason.

Six NHL teams that can seal their playoff berths today

#1. Boston Bruins:

The Bruins have a straightforward path to clinching a playoff berth. They will secure their spot if the Detroit Red Wings lose to the Carolina Hurricanes or if the Philadelphia Flyers fall to the Montreal Canadiens in regulation.

#2. Florida Panthers:

Facing the New York Islanders, the Panthers could clinch a playoff berth with a victory. Alternatively, securing one point against the Islanders coupled with specific outcomes, such as a Red Wings loss to the Hurricanes or a Flyers loss to the Canadiens in regulation, will also see them through.

#3. Carolina Hurricanes:

The Hurricanes control their destiny. A win against the Red Wings guarantees their playoff berth. Even if they secure one point against Detroit, a regulation loss for the Flyers against the Canadiens will ensure Carolina's place in the playoffs.

#4. Dallas Stars:

In the Western Conference, the Stars have a chance to clinch their berth by defeating the Vancouver Canucks. Alternatively, securing one point against the Canucks, combined with a regulation loss for the St. Louis Blues against the Calgary Flames, will also see them through.

#5. Vancouver Canucks:

The Canucks have a direct path with a win against the Stars. If that doesn't go to plan, Vancouver could also seal their postseason qualification if they manage to secure one point against Dallas and the Blues lose to the Flames.

#6. Colorado Avalanche:

Colorado's route to the NHL playoffs involves defeating the New York Rangers and hoping for a Blues loss to the Flames. Alternatively, securing one point against the Rangers alongside losses for the Minnesota Wild and the Blues will also see them clinch a playoff spot.

Which teams will go through, and who will fall agonizingly short? Sound off in the comments section.