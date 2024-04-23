Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 23rd 2024

The Washington Capitals head to Madison Square Gardens once again in an attempt to level the series against the New York Rangers in Game 2 of round one.

The Rangers had a near-perfect game as they hosted the Capitals, defeated them 4-1, and took the all-important 1-0 lead.

Impressive performances from Jimmy Vesey and Barclay Goodrow, who contributed two points each, have given the Rangers the edge they needed against a quality Capitals side.

The Capitals, who made it through to the knockout stages in the last game of the season by defeating the Philadelphia Flyers, will be hoping to get things together.

Washington Capitals vs New York Rangers: Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 23rd

Tuesday, April 23rd Time: 7:00 p.m.ET

7:00 p.m.ET Venue: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG.

ESPN+, MSG. Live Stream: Hulu and FuboTV (free trial)

Washington Capitals game preview

The Capitals came into the knockout stages off the back of three wins in a row. The side will be hoping to regain form at the earliest, as a side like the Rangers wouldn't give them much room for error.

The only goal scored by them came from defenseman Martin Fehervary, with the forwards lacking the bite in that game.

Washington Capitals key players and injuries

Amid the injury crisis for the Capitals, several big names are out for the upcoming game, including the likes of Nick Jensen, Rasmus Sandin, Vincent Iorio, Ethan Bear and Nicklas Backstrom.

The attacking duo of Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Storme contributed 65 and 67 goals throughout the regular season and the fans will be hoping for more of the same against the Rangers in the coming games.

New York Rangers game preview

The Rangers are currently on a three-game winning streak and would love to make it four and take a 2-nil lead in the series.

The dominant home performance has given them room to breathe heading into game two.

New York Rangers key players and injuries

The Rangers miss out on three stars heading into this game; Blake Wheeler, Filip Chytil and Ben Harpur are out due to injuries.

Artemi Panarin and Vincent Trocheck will be where all eyes are focused, given their impressive contribution in ensuring the Rangers finish at the top of the Metropolitan Division.