3 Female Volleyball players who have earned the James E. Sullivan Award ft Lexi Rodriguez

Former Nebraska Cornhuskers libero Lexi Rodriguez recently added another feather to her cap. The 22-year-old volleyball professional won the James E. Sullivan Award, presented by the Amateur Athletic Union of the USA.
Rodriguez received the award at the 95th edition of the AAU awards, conducted at the New York Athletic Club. The ceremony was broadcast on the ESPN channel for the first time this year.
For the unversed, the James E. Sullivan award is named after the sports administrator James Edward Sullivan, who was one of the founding fathers of the Amateur Athletic Union. He was also one of the chief organizers of the 1904 Summer Olympics, which were originally scheduled to be held in Chicago, before eventually being shifted to St. Louis.
Rodriguez is only the second player from the Nebraska Cornhuskers to be nominated for this award since Mikaela Focke in 2018, and the first player to win the James E. Sullivan Award. In her address to the media after the ceremony, she said,
"To be here with Olympic and World champions, it hasn't sunk in yet. Thank you to the AAU for this incredible honor and want to give credit to all the athletes nominated. It's been an incredible couple of days."
Interestingly, Lexi Rodriguez is only the third female volleyball player to earn this award. Here are the other volleyball players apart from Lexi Rodriguez, who won the James E. Sullivan award for excellence in collegiate / amateur sports.
3 Volleyball players who won the James E. Sullivan Award ft. Lexi Rodriguez
1) Lauren Nicole Carlini :
The Olympic silver medalist who retired from international volleyball following the Paris Olympics, had won the James E. Sullivan award way back in 2016.
Lauren Carlini was a part of the Wisconsin Badgers as a setter. She joined the Badgers in 2024 as an offensive analyst and strategy consultant.
2) Kathryn Rose Plummer:
The 26-year-old outside hitter was awarded the James E. Sullivan Award in 2018. Plummer used to represent the Stanford Cardinals during her collegiate career.
As a collegiate volleyball player, she contributed to three NCAA titles for the Stanford Cardinals in 2016, 2018, and 2019 respectively. Kathryn Plummer also contributed to the silver medal won by Team USA at the Paris Olympics in 2024.
3) Lexi Rodriguez :
After an impressive collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, Lexi Rodriguez is currently representing the LOVB Omaha team at the League One Volleyball Pro season 1.
Before being awarded with the James E. Sullivan Award, Rodriguez was named the AVCA All-American four times. She was also awarded as the Big Ten Defensive Player / Libero Player of the Year three times.