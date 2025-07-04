5 athletes who could challenge Sha'Carri Richardson at Prefontaine Classic ft. Julien Alfred

American track star Sha'Carri Richardson will be competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, one of the most anticipated track meets of the year. Richardson has competed in the Classic on four occasions, winning the 100m event in 2024 with a time of 10.83 seconds.
Richardson faced tough competition that year, and will once again face off against the best of the best in this year's Classic.
Here we take a look at five athletes who could pose a threat to Sha'Carri Richardson's 100m title this year.
Julien Alfred will face off against Sha'Carri Richardson
Julien Alfred is the current Olympic 100m champion and will be competing in the 100m event at the Prefontaine Classic. She has had a remarkable season so far, winning the 100m at the Oslo Diamond League and the Stockholm Diamond League.
Alfred also won the 200m in Zagreb, posting a time of 22.15 seconds. She is expected to give Richardson a tough time around this year as well, finishing as the runner-up when Richardson won her title in 2024.
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden
Melissa Jefferson-Wooden will be competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, looking to build upon her breakthrough season in track and field.
Jefferson-Wooden won the 100m at the Grand Slam Track in Philadelphia, setting a personal-best and world-leading time of 10.73 seconds. She will be making her Diamond League debut in Eugene, and will be looking to beat Richardson.
They also had a famous showdown at the Paris Olympics, where Jefferson grabbed the bronze and Richardson earned the silver medal in the 100m.
Twanisha Terry
Twanisha Terry is another strong contender to win the 100m event in Eugene. She has had an impressive season so far, finishing on the podium at the Tokyo Golden Grand Prix and recording a season-best time of 10.83 seconds at the Star Athletics Sprint Series.
Terry also helped the 4x100m U.S Relay team finish first at the World Athletic Relays.
Tina Clayton
Jamaican sprinter Tina Clayton will be competing at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic, posing a strong threat to Sha'Carri Richardson's 100m title.
Clayton ran at the Jamaican National Championships and posted a personal best time of 10.81 seconds, making her the third-fastest female athlete in the world this year behind Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and Julien Alfred.
Favour Ofili
Nigerian sprinter Favour Ofili will face off against Sha'Carri Richardson for the first time at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic. Ofili last competed at the ATX Sprint Classic in Texas where she finished first in the 100m, beating Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas and Kayla White.
Richardson faces a tough set of competitors at the Prefontaine Classic, and will look to set down a marker for the first time this season by defending her 100m title.