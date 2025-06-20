"A lot of us do suffer from depression"- When Michael Phelps opened up about aftermath of highly glamorous Olympic Games

Michael Phelps once opened up about the aftermath of the glamorous Olympic Games. Phelps shared that athletes often feel depressed after the conclusion of the quadrennial games as they feel directionless since their life completely revolved around preparations for the event.

Ad

Phelps has always been open about his struggles with mental health and shared that he had been facing them since his early swimming career. However, the most decorated swimmer opened up about an issue that is often faced by athletes post the Olympics in an interview with CBS News.

The American swimmer shared how athletes prepare to compete in the quadrennial games for a long time which can last a complete Olympic cycle which is equivalent to four years. During their training period, an athlete's complete routine is set with the goal of performing at the Olympic Games. The build up to the major games becomes a part of their lifestyle.

Ad

Trending

However, after the conclusion of the Olympics, Michael Phelps revealed that athletes often find themselves directionless as all the hype and fast-paced life with a goal comes to an end. This in turn leads to the feeling of being lost as they don't know who to talk to and what to do next. Moroever, he shared that a lot of athletes suffer from post-Olympic depression.

"You know, as Olympians, you set four years to build up to this moment. And then, after it's over, you're kind of lost in a way. You don't really know what to do. You don't know where to go. You don't know who to talk to. And a lot of us do suffer from depression," he said.

Ad

Michael Phelps' advice to the upcoming generation

Michael Phelps makes an appearance during United States v Australia - 2025 SheBelieves Cup - Source: Getty

Michael Phelps gave valuable life advice to the upcoming generation in an appearance in 'Beyond the Conversation' series. The most decorated swimmer urged youngsters to have a never-give-up attitude and be completely dedicated to their goals.

Ad

He shared that everything is possible provided one puts in their best effort to improve their craft. Moreover, he revealed that he had faced naysayers throughout his career but remained undetered in his effort to achieve greatness.

“There’s a path for every single one of us. But I will say: Never give up on a dream or a goal that you have – no matter how hard it gets. As long as you’re giving your everything, you’re putting your heart and soul into it, you can accomplish literally everything. I had people my whole entire life tell me that wasn’t possible,” he said.

Michael Phelps hoped to continue to inspire the upcoming generation with his relentless pursuits as a world-class swimmer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More