"Always knew I was probably going to come back"- When Simone Biles opened up about returning to gymnastics after Olympic glory

Simone Biles once opened up about her thoughts on returning to the gym after achieving glory in her first Olympic appearance in Rio. The American athlete concluded her debut Olympic campaign with five medals and emerged as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

Ad

The glorious win was followed by many media appearances, along with an appearance on Dancing with the Stars. Simone Biles was absent from the gym for a long time, which left fans wondering whether the Olympic gold medalist would be returning to future competitions.

Amid various public appearances, Simone Biles also went on a vacation with her family after the Rio Olympics. She spoke about speculations regarding her return to the gym in an interview with The Guardian.

Ad

Trending

Simone Biles expressed that she always knew that she would be returning to the gymnastics circuit. The star Olympic gymnast just wanted everything to settle down and waited for the right time when she was ready to train full time. After being away for almost fourteen months, Biles returned to the gym to continue her quest for greatness as a gymnast.

“I always knew I was probably going to come back. It was just a matter of when. And so we kind of just settled down and waited for everything to slow down, and that’s when we decided in October of last year. By December, I had stopped traveling completely and was in the gym full time,” she said.

Ad

The American athlete expressed that she did not want to have any regrets at the end of her career.

Simone Biles opens up about what motivates her to continue to perform

Biles at The Today Show Gallery of Olympians - Source: Getty

Simone Biles spoke about being motivated in an interview with Olympics.com. The star American gymnast shared that she did not want to have any regrets when she looked back on her career.

Ad

Moreover, Biles expressed that she focused on the present and wanted to improve herself to the best of her ability before she decided to bid goodbye to the sport.

“I think mostly it was [thinking about] in 10 years, whenever I look back, do I want to have any regrets? Do I want to be watching say Worlds or Paris on the TV and be like, ‘Wow, if I would have just gone into the gym and just put a little effort in…’ Because I will always get to do whatever I want to do after my career is over,” said Biles.

The American hoped to continue to enjoy competing against some of the best gymnasts in the world while inspiring the upcoming generation to chase their dreams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adityan Pillai Adityan is a journalist and Content Manager for US Olympics Sports at Sportskeeda. He is a professional track & field athlete who competes in the 400m and 800m. This decade-long experience has taught him a lot about sports psychology, mindset, and passion, which he incorporates through his work to get the best outcome.



To make sure the content he delivers is genuine, Adityan keeps a tab on the official websites and the official social media channels of athletes and organizations. Before putting any information out in the public domain, he looks at the content from a fan’s perspective to connect with the readers as much as possible.



With a knack for crafting compelling narratives and insightful analysis, Adityan seamlessly blends his expertise in sports with his talent for storytelling, captivating readers and enthusiasts alike.



He has followed Usain Bolt's career very closely, and for him, the Jamaican defending his 100m gold in Rio is the greatest Olympic achievement of all time. Adityan indulges in traveling, trekking, off-roading, and hiking when not occupied with work. Know More