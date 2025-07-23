“Andre wasn’t going anywhere” - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on her husband’s determination to make relationship work amid her fears

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about how her now-husband, Andre Levrone Jr., was determined to make their relationship work. She reflected on feeling emotionally vulnerable and overwhelmed by fear during the early stages of their relationship.

In her memoir Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith, released in January 2024, McLaughlin-Levrone shared that past trauma from a previous breakup had left her devastated and alone. Although the initial days with Andre felt incredibly special, she feared that the physical distance after he returned home would weaken the bond they had begun to form.

However, she eventually recognized that Andre was truly committed. His consistent efforts to support her growth gave her the assurance she needed that he wasn’t going to leave. She added:

“I was under the impression that if things with Andre didn’t work out, it would be because I had somehow failed…Several times before I saw Andre again, I tried to end the relationship before he could break my heart. I would send him texts like, ‘You don’t want to be in a relationship with me. It’s a mess over here.’ Andre would hear none of it.”

Additionally, according to her memoir, Sydney recalled a conversation where Andre asked if she liked him. To which, she admitted she did. Reacting to this, he told her that he liked her too and encouraged her not to live in fear of what might happen.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Andre Levrone went on to marry in May 2022 at a vineyard in Virginia and celebrated their third wedding anniversary in May 2025. The two also made a recent appearance at the ESPY Awards 2025, where the 4-time Olympic champion was nominated in the Best Athlete in the Women’s Sports category.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone's husband Andre on how he feels watching the hurdler race

Andre Levrone and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone attend the 2025 ESPY Awards (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Andre Levrone Jr. opened up about what it’s like to watch his wife, Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, compete in the 400m hurdles. While speaking on the Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo Podcast in March 2025, he reflected on how different the experience feels compared to his own athletic background, adding (31:28 onwards):

“Here, it's just like, I’ve seen her work, I’ve put in some of the sweat with her, we’ve prayed, we’ve read scriptures, we’ve listened to worship songs all throughout the day, we’ve cast our anxieties on Christ. And now, the result is in the hand of the Lord. So I’m just sitting there as a spectator like everybody else.”

He went on to describe how his feelings shift depending on the event Sydney is featuring in.

“I think she’s the best hurdler in the world not just by time but by efficiency over each hurdle. But the hurdles are still an obstacle. So whenever she runs a race without hurdles, I’m a little more calm,” he mentioned.

Andre went on to share that he’s learned to manage his nerves better over time compared to when they first started dating.

