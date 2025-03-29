“Are you Simone Biles?” - When the American opened up on heartwarming encounter with young fan after three consecutive world titles

Simone Biles once opened up about a heartwarming encounter with a young fan in a mall following her third consecutive world title victory. After making her victorious debut at the World Championships in 2013, Biles went on to defend her title at the next two editions, which gathered her massive fame.

Once when she was at a mall with her sister Adria after the 2015 World Championships, Biles was approached by a young fan, which left her puzzled. In her autobiography Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, published in November 2016, Biles reflected on the initial moment of being in the spotlight.

“'Adria, do I know any of these people?' 'No, but maybe they know you,' Adria said, indifferently slurping her Strawberry Whirl. 'Don’t be silly, Adria. Why would they know who I am? As I said those words, a tiny girl with her blond hair in a ballerina topknot walked over to our table."

She added:

“'Are you Simone Biles?' the girl asked me shyly. 'Yes,' I said. 'Would you mind if I took a picture with you?' “Sure,' I agreed, even though I was a little puzzled by her request. The girl put her face next to mine, and her mom snapped a photo with her phone. The girl thanked me and walked away, beaming."

Simone Biles' record in the World Championships

Simone Biles of Team United States at the Olympic Games 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

In addition to her 11 Olympic medals, Simone Biles has so far earned 30 medals at the World Championships editions. She collected two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal at her debut Championships in Antwerp in 2013. Biles dominated the all-around event to collect her first World Championships title in 2013.

The legendary gymnast defended her titles in the next two editions, winning eight gold medals altogether. At the 2014 edition, she bagged four gold medals in team, all-around, balance beam and floor and a silver in the vault. The next year, in 2015, the American gymnast defended all her titles from 2014. She returned to the world championships stage in 2018 and solidified her prospects by winning medals in all events, including gold medals in team, all-around, vault, floor exercise, silver in uneven bars, and bronze in beam in Doha.

The American favorite added five gold medals to her illustrious championships medal list at the 2019 edition in Stuttgart, after winning all events except the uneven bars. She then returned to the glorious Championships arena in 2023 after taking a long break to focus on her mental health. At the 2023 edition, the Olympic champion again dominated the all-around event and collected four gold medals along with a silver in vault.

