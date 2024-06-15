Australian Swimming Team for Paris Olympics 2024: Athletes who will represent the nation, ft. Cameron McEvoy and Emma McKeon

The Australian Swimming Team for the Paris Olympics is all set as the trials for the same were recently concluded in the capital of Queensland, Brisbane. The trials saw more than 40 swimmers fulfill their dream of qualifying and representing their nation at the greatest sporting event in the world.

The Australian team for the 2024 Paris Olympics is a good mix of experience with the flamboyance of youth. On one hand, the team consists of numerous former Olympians who have already tasted success at the Olympics, while on the other hand, the team will also feature rising young stars who will look to make a mark at the first Olympics of their career.

The team would be led by two of the most senior swimmers in the current Australian swimming circuit, three-time Olympic bronze medalist, Cameron McEvoy and two-time Olympic gold medalist Bronton Campbell. The women's division of the team will also feature the five-time Olympic gold medalist, Emma McKeon.

Other promising swimmers to feature in the Australian Swimming team for the Paris Olympics include Kyle Chalmers, Brianna Throssell, and Lani Pallister. With all this stated, let's know more about the complete 44-swimmer Australian Swimming team for the Paris Olympics.

Australian Swimming Team: Swimmers qualified for the Paris Olympics

1. Cam McEvoy

2. Bronte Campbell

3. Emma McKeon

4. Kyle Chalmers

5. Brianna Throssell

6. Kylee McKeown

7. Ariarne Titmus

8. Mollie O' Callaghan

9. Sam Short

10. Elijah Winnington

11. Zac Stubblety-Cook

12. Elizabeth Dekkers

13. Shayna Jack

14. Lani Pallister

15. Moesha Johnson

16. Jaclyn Barcley

17. Olivia Wunsch

18. Iona Anderson

19. Abbey Connor

20. Alexandria Perkins

21. Ben Ambrsuter

22. Bradley Woodward

23. Brendon Smith

24. Ella Ramsay

25. Flynn Southam

26. Isaac Cooper

27. Jack Cartwright

28. Jamie Perkins

29. Jenna Forrester

30. Jenna Strauch

31. Joshua Yong

32. Kai Taylor

33. Matthew Temple

34. Maximillian Giuliani

35. Meg Harris

36. Sam Williamson

37. Se-Bom Lee

38. Thomas Neill

39. William Petric

40. William Yang

41. Zac Incerti

43. Chelsea Gubecka

44. Nicholas Sloman

All you need to know about the Australian Swimming Team's performance at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

During the Tokyo Olympics, swimming was the most fruitful discipline when it came to the Australian perspective. The side bagged 21 laurels at the multination tournament which includes nine gold medals, nine bronze medals, and three silver medals. The star performers from the event include Emma McKeon (four gold medals) and Kaylee Mckeown (three gold medals).