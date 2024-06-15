Australian Swimming Team for Paris Olympics 2024: Athletes who will represent the nation, ft. Cameron McEvoy and Emma McKeon

The Australian Swimming Team for the Paris Olympics is all set as the trials for the same were recently concluded in the capital of Queensland, Brisbane. The trials saw more than 40 swimmers fulfill their dream of qualifying and representing their nation at the greatest sporting event in the world.
The Australian team for the 2024 Paris Olympics is a good mix of experience with the flamboyance of youth. On one hand, the team consists of numerous former Olympians who have already tasted success at the Olympics, while on the other hand, the team will also feature rising young stars who will look to make a mark at the first Olympics of their career.
The team would be led by two of the most senior swimmers in the current Australian swimming circuit, three-time Olympic bronze medalist, Cameron McEvoy and two-time Olympic gold medalist Bronton Campbell. The women's division of the team will also feature the five-time Olympic gold medalist, Emma McKeon.
Other promising swimmers to feature in the Australian Swimming team for the Paris Olympics include Kyle Chalmers, Brianna Throssell, and Lani Pallister. With all this stated, let's know more about the complete 44-swimmer Australian Swimming team for the Paris Olympics.
Australian Swimming Team: Swimmers qualified for the Paris Olympics
1. Cam McEvoy
2. Bronte Campbell
3. Emma McKeon
4. Kyle Chalmers
5. Brianna Throssell
6. Kylee McKeown
7. Ariarne Titmus
8. Mollie O' Callaghan
9. Sam Short
10. Elijah Winnington
11. Zac Stubblety-Cook
12. Elizabeth Dekkers
13. Shayna Jack
14. Lani Pallister
15. Moesha Johnson
16. Jaclyn Barcley
17. Olivia Wunsch
18. Iona Anderson
19. Abbey Connor
20. Alexandria Perkins
21. Ben Ambrsuter
22. Bradley Woodward
23. Brendon Smith
24. Ella Ramsay
25. Flynn Southam
26. Isaac Cooper
27. Jack Cartwright
28. Jamie Perkins
29. Jenna Forrester
30. Jenna Strauch
31. Joshua Yong
32. Kai Taylor
33. Matthew Temple
34. Maximillian Giuliani
35. Meg Harris
36. Sam Williamson
37. Se-Bom Lee
38. Thomas Neill
39. William Petric
40. William Yang
41. Zac Incerti
42. Moesha Johnson
43. Chelsea Gubecka
44. Nicholas Sloman
All you need to know about the Australian Swimming Team's performance at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
During the Tokyo Olympics, swimming was the most fruitful discipline when it came to the Australian perspective. The side bagged 21 laurels at the multination tournament which includes nine gold medals, nine bronze medals, and three silver medals. The star performers from the event include Emma McKeon (four gold medals) and Kaylee Mckeown (three gold medals).