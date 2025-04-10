"Been downplaying myself"- When Sha'Carri Richardson valued self-respect above praise from Jamaicans and the world

Sha'Carri Richardson once chose self-respect and personal validation over praise from the world following her career’s biggest achievement at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest. She claimed the 100m gold medal at the Worlds, defeating top competitors like Shericka Jackson and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

On her way to the top of the podium, the American also shattered the championship record, clocking a remarkable 10.65s. Following this victory, she was asked in a post-race interview with World Athletics in August 2023 whether she felt she had earned the respect of rival nation Jamaica and the rest of the world.

Sha'Carri Richardson responded by saying that while earning respect from the Jamaicans and the world is meaningful, the most significant part was earning self-respect. She said (2:28 onwards):

“Um, not even just the Jamaicans. I feel like I've earned the respect for myself. That's the biggest thing for me. Not even just the world, but for Sha’Carri Richardson, I put that respect on me for me. I've been downplaying myself for so long and this entire season, I know I belong. I know I deserve to be here and it just feels amazing to execute that as well.”

The now 25-year-old then concluded her campaign at the 2023 Worlds by winning two more medals, including a gold in the women’s 4x100m relay and bronze in the 200m. In the relay event, she anchored the relay team to another championship record of 41.03s.

Sha'Carri Richardson shares advice for young women chasing future in the sport

Sha'carri Richardson at Paris Olympics 2024 (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Sha'Carri Richardson reflected on the advice that she would want to give to the younger generation wishing to pursue a future in the sport. In a July 2024 interview with Cosmopolitan.com, she shared that the key will always be to believe in themselves and put in the work to back it up. She said:

“I will definitely tell any young woman or anyone out there, honestly, just believe in yourself. Once you believe in yourself, you can put the work in behind it. I know a lot of people say your dreams are only wishful thinking when you don't put it into words.”

“I will definitely say just working hard for what you want and putting in the effort and believing in yourself. It will come full circle. And also have fun! Never, never, never not have fun,” the reigning 100m world champion added.

After stepping onto the podium to receive her medal alongside teammates Gabby Thomas, Twanisha Terry and Melissa Jefferson, Sha'Carri Richardson broke down in tears. Post this race, in an interview with Refinery29.com, she described the accomplishment and the personal journey that led to it as a full-circle moment that brought out her emotions on the podium.

