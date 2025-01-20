“Bob Bowman was a dad to me”- When Michael Phelps reflected on how coach's belief in his 11-year-old self shaped both his career and life

Michael Phelps once reflected on how his coach Bob Bowman’s belief in his younger self contributed to shaping both his career and life. Bowman has been one of the key figures in Phelps' success as he served as his coach from the age of eleven until he retired as the most decorated Olympian of all time at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

During Phelps’ speech on being inducted into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame in the Class of 2022, he reflected on his coach’s belief in him when he was young, adding:

“My coach, who at times, I'll say it,awas a pain in the a**, but without him, I would not have the chance to be who I am in the swimming pool, period, or who I am on land. He taught me so much. He was a dad to me. He believed in me as an 11-year-old kid. He sat with me and my parents and said 'You could make the Olympic team in four years' and I was like, 'Oh, cool. Let's go. Where do I sign up?'” [2:12 onwards]

To this, Bob Bowman asked him to leave other sports and focus only on swimming. Phelps did exactly that, which he also mentioned during the speech, adding:

“And that's what I did. I trusted every single step that he took me on. And we were able to do unbelievable things.”

Bowman equally credited Phelps and explained what makes him unique, and a class apart from other athletes.

When Michael Phelps' coach Bob Bowman shared what set him apart from other athletes

Michael Phelps' coach Bob Bowman once shared what separated the most decorated Olympian from other athletes. On Inside with Brett Hawke, Bowman discussed five qualities that contributed to Michael Phelps' success as a swimmer, with family support being one of the key factors. He said:

“I don't think it's one thing, but if you asked me to point to maybe five things that go into creating a significant champion, I'm going to stay in swimming. Well, number one, he had a family. His sister had already been on the World Championship team, they understood the sport. They were all in on what we were doing, and they were ready to support me in this whole process.” [59:17 onwards]

He added:

“The answer for Debbie Phelps or Fred Phelps, for that matter, was - "What did the coach say?" Then, "You do what the coach says." There was respect for the coach, respect for what we were going to do and I communicated with them.”

Additionally, Bob Bowman cited Phelps' physiological makeup, which was ideally suited for the sport, his environment at the North Baltimore Aquatic Club, his psychological makeup including the ability to concentrate and perform under pressure and his constant desire to learn and improve as other factors that stood him out from the rest.

