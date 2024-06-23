Breaking Michael Phelps' national age group record, 17-year-old Thomas Heilman becomes first American to qualify in multiple events for Olympics since 1976

Thomas Heilman punched his ticket to Paris as the youngest swimmer to compete in multiple events (individual) since Brian Goodwell did it in 1976. Heilman qualified to compete in the 200m butterfly and 100m butterfly at the Paris. He broke Michael Phelps' 17-18 National Age Group record, which was long-standing for two decades.

Heilman, the long course junior world record holder in the 4x100m freestyle relay, had a breakthrough year in 2022. At the 2022 Junior Pan Pac Championships, the then-15-year-old swept six podiums, encompassing three golds and three silvers.

At the 2024 US Olympic Swimming Trials, Thomas Heilman competed in the 200m butterfly and qualified for Paris after winning in 1:54.50. His effort made him the youngest swimmer to make the Olympic team since the then-15-year-old Michael Phelps in 2000.

Heilman further competed in the 100m butterfly and finished second in a time of 50.80s, breaking the two-decade-old long-standing 17-18 National Age Group record of Phelps, who swam in 51.10s at the 2003 World Championships. With this feat, he not only punched his ticket to Paris but also became the youngest swimmer to earn qualification in multiple events after Brian Goodell in 1976.

Goodell, now a political figure in the US, claimed victory in the 400m and 1500 freestyle events in his debut Summer Games in Montreal in 1976.

Thomas Heilman will look to lower the record times in the 100m and 200m butterfly at the 2024 Paris Olympics, which will etch his name in the annals of Olympic history.

At the 2022 Junior National Championships, he blazed past his rivals to win the 100m freestyle event, which made him the youngest US swimmer in history at 15 years old to go sub50.

"That's a goal I've had for years now" - Thomas Heilman on his wins at the US Olympic Swim Trials

Later in 2023, Thomas Heilman committed to the University of Virginia, where he will continue till 2025. But his performances at the elite level culminated in his double qualification, which also marked a dream-come-true moment for him.

"Looking up at the board and seeing my name up at the top, it was really special. That's a goal I've had for years now, and to kind of see it up there, there was a little bit of disbelief," Heilman said after his race (via CBS Sports).

The 17-year-old will compete in the Paris Olympics 100m butterfly heats beginning August 2 and the 200m butterfly commencing July 30, 2024.