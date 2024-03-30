Caeleb Dressel vs Leon Marchand: Comparison between two of the greatest NCAA Swimmers

Caeleb Dressel and Leon Marchand have both enjoyed impressive college careers and have extablished themselves as two of the finest NCAA swimmers of all time.

Dressel has already established himself as one of the greatest swimmers of all time at the age of 27. But then there is a certain 21-year-old Leon Marchand who is the world record holder in 400m individual medley, has won five World Championships gold medals. and is currently making waves in the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships right now.

Marchand just won his 7th NCAA title, and Dressel has 10 championships to his name.

Expand Tweet

However, when the statistics outside college swimming are concerned, Dressel is way ahead of the French swimmer. He has 7 Olympic Gold medals while Marchand has none. Dressel has 20 World Championship gold medals in 4 campaigns while Marchand has 5 in 2 campaigns.

While the American has more world records to his name than Marchand, one thing in the latter's favor is that Dressel was in his prime when he competed in 2022, leaving fewer chances for the French to win more medals. And of course, he is 6 years younger than Dressel. Nonetheless, the 21-year-old still needs a lot to match the 7x Olympic champion’s international career.

Caeleb Dressel vs Leon Marchand: Medals

Caeleb Dressel

#Olympics

Rio 2016-Gold in 4x100m freestyle

Rio 2016-Gold in 4x100m medley 2020

Tokyo 2020-Gold in 50m freestyle

Tokyo 2020-Gold in 100m freestyle

Tokyo 2020 Tokyo-Gold in 100m butterfly 2020

Tokyo 2020-Gold in 4x100m freestyle

Tokyo 2020-Gold in 4x100m medley

#World Championships-Long Course

2017 Budapest-7 Gold Medals

2019 Gwangju-6 Gold Medals

2022 Budapest-2 Gold Medals

#World Championships-Short Course

2018 Hangzhou-6 Gold Medals

#World Junior Championships

2013-Gold

#NCAA Championships

Iowa City 2015-1 Gold Medal

Atlanta 2016-2 Gold medals

Indianapolis 2017-3 Gold Medals

Minneapolis 2018-4 Gold Medals

Leon Marchand

#Olympics

2020 Tokyo-No medals

#World Championships-Long Course

2022 Budapest-2 Gold Medals

Fukuoka 2023-3 Gold medals

#World Junior Championships

2019-No gold medal, 1 bronze

#NCAA Championships

Atlanta 2022-2 Gold medals

Minneapolis 2023-3 Gold medals

Indianapolis 2024-2 Gold medals (ongoing as of March 30).

Caeleb Dressel vs Leon Marchand-Personal best times

# Caeleb Dressel

Long-course

50m freestyle-21.04

100m freestyle-46.96

200m freestyle-1:46:63

50m backstroke-26.05

100 m backstroke-55.80

50 m breaststroke-27.89

100 m breaststroke-55.80

50 m butterfly-22.35

100 m butterfly-49.45

200 m butterfly-1:56.29

200 m individual medley-1:59.97

Short-course

50 m freestyle-20.16

100 m freestyle-45.08

50 m breaststroke-26.01

50 m butterfly-22.04

100 m butterfly-47.78

100 m individual Medley-49.28

200 m individual Medley-1:51.14

Short-course yards

50 yd freestyle-17.63

100 yd freestyle-39.90

100 yd breaststroke-50.03

100 yd butterfly-42.80

200 yd individual medley:1:38.23

#Marchand

Long-course

200 m freestyle-1:46.44

200 m breaststroke-2:06.59

200 m butterfly-1:52.43

200 m individual medley-1:54.82

400 m individual medley-4:02.50

Short-course

200 yd freestyle-1:28.97

500 yd freestyle-4:02.31

200 yd breaststroke-1:46.91

200 yd individual medley-1:36.34

400 yd individual medley-3:28.82