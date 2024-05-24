Diamond League Prefontaine Classic 2024- Women’s 100m Preview ft. Sha’Carri Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah

The field for the women's 100m race at the Prefontaine Classic has officially been announced and it features some big names. The race will take place on May 25, with nine sprinters lining up in Hayward Field.

Headlining the race is 100m World Champion Sha’Carri Richardson and five-time Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah.

Richardson has previously had a shaky history at the Prefontaine Classic, and is yet to win the prestigious event, with her best finish being the runner-up in 2022. On the other hand, Thompson-Herah has consistently thrived in the event, having won it multiple times.

The event will be the season opener for the Jamaican, and fans will be curious to see if she can take the title for the fourth consecutive year. Ready to give Sha'Carri Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah a run for their money in Eugene are Twanisha Terry, Dina Asher-Smith, and Julien Alfred.

Terry is a two-time World Champion in the 4x100m relays, and holds a personal best of 10.87s in the event. Asher-Smith is Britain's fastest woman, a two-time Olympic medalist and the 2019 200m World Champion. Lastly, Alfred is the young usurper who recently raced to the 60m World Indoor Championships gold in Glasgow, and is the first women in the NCAA to dip below the 7 second mark.

Rounding out the women’s 100m field at the Prefontaine Classic will be Brittany Brown, Daryll Neita, Marie Jose Ta Lou Smith, and Melissa Jefferson. Brown, Neita, and Ta Lou Smith are all World Championship silver-medalists, while Jefferson is a two-time World Champion in the relay events.

2024 Prefontaine Classic: When is the women's 100m race?

Twanisha Terry and Sha'Carri Richardson with the US women's relay team at the World Championships in Budapest

The exciting women's 100m sprint is the second last event of the day at the Prefontaine Classic 2024. Taking place before the legendary Bowerman Mile, the event is scheduled to begin at 2:42 PM on Saturday, the 25th of May.

Prefontaine Classic 2024: Where to watch the women's 100m race

Since the women's 100m race at the Prefontaine Classic is also a part of the Diamond League, fans will be able to get full coverage of the event from start to finish on NBC Sports.

Meanwhile, those hoping to experience the race live can head to the official event website to purchase tickets.