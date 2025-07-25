“Didn't want to risk the team a medal for kind of my screw-ups" - When Simone Biles opened up about her mindset on ending Olympic campaign abruptly

Simone Biles once opened up about her approach to withdrawing from the 2021 Tokyo Games. She competed in her second Olympic Games at the Tokyo Olympics after her victorious run in Rio, where she collected three gold and one bronze medal. Four years later, she became a household name by clinching major victories in Tokyo.

However, the legendary gymnast began to feel the pressure of massive expectations on her shoulders. It led to her losing confidence in her skills, and she wasn't able to enjoy the sport. She decided to leave the Games even after qualifying for the final rounds in multiple events.

In an interview with Olympics.com in February 2022, Biles said she stepped back from competing because she trusted her teammates to do a good job, and she did not want to risk their chances of winning due to her mistake.

“I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a back seat to work on my mindfulness, and I knew that the girls would do an absolutely great job,” Simone Biles explained. “I didn't want to risk the team a medal for kind of my screw-ups because they've worked way too hard for that. So, I just decided that those girls need to go in and do the rest the competition.”

Before withdrawing from the Olympics, Simone Biles won a silver and a bronze medal in team and balance beam events, respectively.

Simone Biles' teammate once opened up on the gymnast's withdrawal at the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' teammate Suni Lee once opened up on the moment when Biles pulled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics held in 2021. Before withdrawing from the competition, she was supposed to perform a difficult routine with a roundoff back handspring onto the table, followed by 2½ twists. Instead, she ended up executing only 1½ twists with a big leap forward before landing awkwardly.

In an interview with ESPN that year, Lee reflected on the moment Biles withdrew and expressed her concern for her teammate.

"To see her kind of go out like that is very sad because this Olympic Games, I feel like, is kind of hers," Suni Lee said.

At the 2020 Olympic Games, Lee earned the all-around event title after surpassing Rebeca Andrade and Angelina Melnikova.

