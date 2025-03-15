"Distance makes heart grow fonder" - When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on how break from track in elementary school reignited her passion

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up on how her break from the track during her elementary school helped in reigniting her passion for the sport. The now four-time Olympic gold medalist had left the sport for two and half years of elementary school after losing the 200m race at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in 2008.

The loss at the Games affected her so much that she told her father, Willie McLaughlin, her coach at the time, that she wanted to stop running but would pursue other sports. He agreed but encouraged her to give the track another chance in middle school. During the break, she explored soccer, basketball, and dancing.

However, her return to track competitions made her realize that the break from high-level competition had made her miss the sport. In her book Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith, she spoke about the break and how it helped reignite her love, adding:

“When I reached middle school and returned to track-and-field meets, I wasn’t burned out. I wanted to be there. Not having that kind of high-level competition for several years had made me miss it.”

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone then emphasized how breaks are crucial in an athlete’s life, adding:

“I think athletes need a period when they miss their sport. Distance makes the heart grow fonder. They should find themselves daydreaming about it, wishing they could be on the track, field, court, or course. Their bodies should twitch in anticipation. Competition can be grueling. The mind and body need rest, sometimes a long one.”

The star hurdler went on to express her gratitude for being allowed to take the extended break in the book, which gave her the chance to try other interests in that period.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on the purpose of her book

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Paris Olympics (Photo: Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, whose memoir was released in January 2024, reflected on its purpose to encourage readers to seek God. She shared how the book delves into her lifelong struggles with fear and explores topics such as finding a sense of freedom.

During her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February 2024, she opened up about this, stating:

“Man, I mean, the point of the book, I've struggled with fear my whole life, kind of just my identity, and being a winner, and obviously that's not guaranteed in this life. And I think I'm very grateful to God for setting me free from that by way of Jesus Christ. My goal with the book was really just to encourage readers to seek Him, and seek that freedom that is far beyond gold.”

She went on to share that the hardest part was being honest about her past mistakes and insecurities, but her faith allowed her to own those experiences.

Besides publishing her book in 2024, McLaughlin-Levrone had a remarkable year as she clinched two more Olympic golds in the 400m hurdles and 4x400m relay, the same events she won in Tokyo, bringing her tally to four.

