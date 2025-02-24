"Don't go out there to beat another person" - When Simone Biles opened up about her mother's crucial advice ahead of major Championship

Simone Biles once reflected on the significant advice she received from her mother ahead of the 2012 Junior National Championships. Although Biles' career can be described as nothing less than legendary, she experienced her share of ups and downs.

At the 2011 National Championships, she settled in 14th place in the all-around event after scoring 108.100 points, to follow Madison Desch. However, the legendary gymnast missed out from earning a spot in the national team as only the first 13 finishers were inducted. The setback left the American gymnast devastated.

Nonetheless, she returned to the championships the following year, while keeping her mother's valuable advice in mind that helped her achieve the goal of making the national team. Reflecting on the advice in her autobiography, Courage to Soar, published in November 2016, Biles mentioned her mother always suggested she focus on personal efforts rather than beating others.

"My mom always told me, 'Don’t ever compete against someone else, Simone. You don’t go out there to beat another person. You go out there to do your very best. And if your very best means that you win that competition, that’s the way it should be,'" Biles wrote.

"'If your very best means that you come in third or fourth, that’s fine too. As long as you did your best. You don’t go out there grudgingly and think, 'Oh, I need to beat that person.' No, no, no. You go out there and be the best Simone you can be. And whatever that outcome is, we’ll take it.'”

Simone Biles' parents Nellie and Ronald built the World Champions Center for elite-level training

Ronald Biles, Simone Biles, Nellie Biles and Adria Biles at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's "Simone Biles Rising: Part 2" in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles' parents Ronald and Nellie adopted her due to the gymnast's biological mother's incapacity to provide for her due to alcohol and drug addiction. Ronlad and Nellie became the strongest pillar of Biles' illustrious career.

The couple even built their own World Champions Center, an elite-level training facility in Spring, Texas, for the gymnasts in 2014. The facility was built to reduce Biles' struggles of traveling to different places to train under her longtime coach Aimee Boorman.

Three years after the facility's establishment Cecile Canqueteau-Landi along with her husband Laurent Landi joined the facility as coaches. Apart from Biles, Jordan Chiles, Zoe Miller, and Joscelyn Roberson also train at the facility.

