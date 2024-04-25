East Coast Relays 2024: Schedule, order of events, athletes to watch out for, and more

East Coast Relays 2024 will be hosted by the University of Florida from April 26 to 27. While scores of college athletes will take the field on Saturday, the meet will be highlighted by top athletes from around the globe.

The 100m sprint will be one of the most exciting clashes to watch out for at the East Coast Relays. It will be headlined by Olympic Champions Andre de Grasse and Marcel Jacobs, both of whom will be featuring in their first race of the outdoor season.

While the highly anticipated 100m clash will take place on 27 April, 3:00 PM, the East Coast Relays 2024 will kickstart with Field events at the same time on 27th April.

East Coast Relays 2024: Full Schedule

#Track events

Date: 26 April, 2024

Men's 400m hurdles- 6:00 pm

Women's 400m hurdles- 6:00 pm

Men's 200m dash-6:30 pm

Women's 200m dash-6:30 pm

Men's 1500m-7:30 pm

Women's 1500m-7:30 pm

Men's 3000m steeplechase-8:30 pm

Women's 3000m steeplechase-8:30 pm

Men's 5000m invite-9:10 pm

Women's 5000m invite-9:10 pm

Date: 27 April, 2024

Men's 4x100m relay-12:00 pm

Women's 4x100m relay-12:00 pm

Men's 800m- 12:30 pm

Women's 800m- 12:30 pm

Women's 100m hurdles finals- 1:30 pm

Men's 110m hurdles finals- 1:50 pm

Men's 400m dash- 2:10 pm

Women's 400m dash- 2:10 pm

Men's 100m desh 3:00 pm

Women's 100m desh 3:00 pm

Men's 4x400m relay invite- 3:30 pm

Women's 4x400m relay invite- 3:30 pm

#Field events

Date: April 26, 2024

Men's Hammer Throw- 3:00 pm

Men's High Jump- 3:00 pm

Men's Pole Vault- 3:00 pm

Women's Shot Put- 3:00 pm

Men's Long Jump- 6:00 pm

Women's Women's Hammer Throw- 6:00 pm

Men's Shot Put- 6:00 pm

Women's Pole Vault- 6:00 pm

Date: April 27, 2024

Men's discus throw- 11:00 am

Women's Javelin- 11:00 am

Women's Triple Jump-1:00 pm

Men's Triple Jump- 1:00 pm

Women's High Jump- 1:00 pm

Women's Discus Throw- 2:30 pm

Men's Javelin throw- 2:30 pm

Where to watch East Coast Relays 2024?

There are no official streaming partners for East Coast Relays. However, fans can track the live results on results.adkinstrak.com.

Athlete to watch out for-Trayvon Bromell

New Balance Indoor Grand Prix

East Coast Relays will witness some of the biggest names take the field on April 26th and 27th. Alongside the Olympic Champions, Andre de Grasse and Marcel Jacobs, East Coast Relays 2024 will witness the much-awaited return of Diamond League Champion Trayvon Bromell, who will compete for the first time in the 100m sprint this year.

The 28-year-old suffered a bone spur in his ankle last year and had to undergo surgery. The two-time Olympian will be looking to get in shape ahead of the U. US Olympic Track and Field Trials in June this year and book a third straight spot at the Olympics.