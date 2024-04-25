East Coast Relays 2024: Top head to head clashes to watch out for ft. Trayvon Bromell vs Andre De Grasse

The East Coast Relays 2024 are slated to begin in just 24 hours, taking place in the Universe of North Florida on April 26 and 27. With less than a month to go before the NCAA Division I track and field championships, the competition offers an important opportunity for athletes to test their mettle.

Amongst all the collegiate players taking on each other, there will be plenty of exciting action for fans watching. Here are some of the best head-to-head clashes to watch out for at the competition:

#1 Trayvon Bromell vs Andre De Grasse

One of the most anticipated events will be the men’s 100m sprint, which features an entry full of big names. Going head-to-head in the distance will be Trayvon Bromell and Andre De Grasse. The American and Canadian have been running against each other for a decade now, having tied for the 100m bronze at the 2015 World Championships. While Bromell boasts a better personal best at 9.76, he is returning from an injury and it will be interesting to see how the duo's battle plays out.

#2 Marcell Jacobs vs Abdul Hakim Sani Brown

Another exciting clash in the 100m will see Italian Marcell Jacobs take on Japan’s Abdul Hakim Sani Brown. Both runners have scripted history for their country, with Jacobs being the first Italian to qualify for and win the men's 100m Olympic final, while Brown is the first person from Japan to qualify for the World Championships 100m finals.

#3 Sounkamba Sylla and Yanique Haye-Smith

On the collegiate end of things at the East Coast Relays, an exciting showdown should be the battle between Sounkamba Sylla and Yanique Haye-Smith as they take on each other in the 400m.

The two are scheduled in the same heat, guaranteeing an exciting race from the very beginning. Frenchwoman Sylla had a strong start to her 2024 campaign and has a personal best of 52.32 in the distance. Meanwhile, Haye-Smith is typically a specialist in the hurdles, but is an equally impressive force in the sprint, having clocked a 52.25 for her personal best.

East Coast Relays 2024: Ticket and schedule details

Fans who are excited to go down to the Hodges Stadium to watch athletes live can purchase tickets from the ticketreturn.com website. While the East Coast Relays won't be shown live via a broadcast or live stream, those who can't keep up with the live action can turn to Results.AdkinsTrak.com.

The competition is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 26, with the men's hammer throw at 3 PM local time. The track events for the opening day will begin a little later, with the men's 400m hurdles getting things going at 6 PM local time. The second day of the East Coast Relays will get an earlier start, with field events starting at 11 AM and track events beginning at 12 PM local time.