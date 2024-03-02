Fact check: Are Jamaican sprinters Ackeem Blake and Yohan Blake related?

Ackeem Blake and Yohan Blake are both extraordinary sprinters, but the two Jamaicans aren't related to each other. The two having the same surname has sparked the question many times, but neither has given any indication that they are related.

For youngster Ackeem, Yohan happens to be his idol and motivator. In 2022, while speaking to Trishana McGowan in an interview, Ackeem, 22, discussed what it's like to train with Yohan Blake, who is the second-fastest man on the planet in both the 100 and 200 meters.

The 2022 NCAA champion said that it was a big motivation to have the Olympian alongside him in practice, detailing how Yohan helped him achieve a perfect block start.

“It’s a great feeling (practicing with Yohan Blake), because like I said, Blake motivates me and pushes me in training, and makes it easy with my block start, getting it perfect. So I really like that, I really like the feeling and energy,” Ackeem said.

The practice has certainly paid off as in 2023, Ackeem Blake managed to get the better of his senior compatriot. While racing at the Velocity Fest 11, a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger, he clocked 10.08s, while Yohan had to settle for second with 10.11s.

Ackeem Blake wins bronze at the World Indoor Championships

Meanwhile, after a strong 2023 that saw him clock multiple personal bests and win a bronze at the Budapest World Athletics Championships, Ackeem Blake is looking better than ever in the Olympic year.

While racing at the 2024 Glasgow World Indoor Championships on Friday, March 1, the youngster stormed to a bronze in the 60m sprint, winning his second major international medal.

Akeem, who clocked 6.46s, finished behind Americans Christian Coleman and Noah Lyles, who clocked 6.41s and 6.44s for their gold and silver, respectively.

This makes Ackeem Blake the first Jamaican since Asafa Powell in 2016 to win a medal in the 60m sprint at a World Indoor Championships. It also makes him the only one from his nation to have won a sprinting medal at a major international competition since Usain Bolt and his 100m bronze at the 2017 London World Championships.

Speaking on his podium finish after the race, Ackeem Blake told Citius Magazine:

“As I said I'm the youngest in the field, winning this medal means a lot to me. It's my first Indoors, so it's a pretty great feeling.”