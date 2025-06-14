Final X 2025 Predictions: Men’s Freestyle Division ft. Spencer Lee, Yianni Diakomihalis, and Kyle Dake

Final X 2025 predictions favor Spencer Lee over Luke Lilledahl as the two set to compete in the 57kg division. The most anticipated weekend is close, and wrestling fans are eager to see who will earn a spot on the Team USA roster for the 2025 Wrestling World Championships. Following the approved series delay of Vito Arujau and Jax Forrest, the rest of the matchups are scheduled for Saturday, June 14, at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The winner of the best-of-three series will represent Team USA at the World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia, slated for September 13–16.

Several notable wrestlers missed their spot for Final X, despite including Bo Bassett and Seth Gross. Iowa Commit Bassett was bested by Jax Forrest in the US Open Semifinals, while Gross advanced to the Finals but lost to Forrest, 19-8. In the 65kg class, Jesse Mendez fell to McKenna at the US Open, and Aden Valecia was bested by Real Woods. At 125kg, Demetrius Thomas was defeated by Trent Hillger in the Trials.

Here is the full breakdown of the men’s freestyle division matchups, along with our Final X 2025 predictions:

1. Spencer Lee vs Luke Lilledahl

Spencer Lee and Luke Lilledahl will wrestle in the 57 kg category. This is a Hawkeyes vs. Nittany Lions match. Of the two, Lee is the more established and experienced wrestler, while Lilledahl is heading into his second year at Penn State.

Both are former U17 and U20 World Champions, and both wrestled NCAA as true freshmen. But while Lee won the NCAA title, Lilledahl finished third.

As the 2024 Olympic silver medalist at 57 kg, Lee accepted an automatic berth to compete in his inaugural Final X series. Lilledahl qualified through the US Open, where he defeated four opponents, three by technical fall in 10-0 bouts. Both Lee and Lilledahl will make their Final X debut, but Lee has the upper hand. Lee is an established wrestler with multiple accolades, including three NCAA titles and two Dan Hodge Trophy wins. They wrestled in 2023, with Lee winning 11-0.

Final X 2025 Predictions: Spencer wins all three matches.

2. Vito Arujau vs Jax Forrest

Vito Arujau and Jax Forrest will compete in the 61 kg weight class. This will be their first matchup. Oklahoma State commit Jax Forrest bested NCAA Champion Seth Gross 19-8 (TF) and secured his Final X spot. The US Open was marked by Forrest’s dominant performances, including multiple technical falls.

As a 2024 Senior World bronze medalist, Arujau accepted an automatic berth and is set to compete in his inaugural Final X series. High school standout Forrest is set to face two-time World medalist Arujau. Vito is a seasoned and consistent competitor at 61 kg, while Forrest recently moved up from 57 kg.

Final X 2025 Predictions: Vito Arujau wins 2-1, and all three matches are close.

3. Joey McKenna vs Real Woods

Joey McKenna and Real Woods will wrestle in the 65 kg division. McKenna qualified by winning the US Open in April, defeating Tom Crook, Aden Valencia, and Jesse Mendez. After losing the US Open, Real Woods rebounded at the World Team Trials and earned a Final X berth.

McKenna has long been considered a contender at 65 kg, with decisive senior-level experience and wins over top competitors like Yianni, Zain, and Nick Lee, but he has yet to make the World Team. Woods lacks McKenna's experience, but he made a strong statement with his world trial performances.

Final X 2025 Predictions: Real Woods wins in 2; all three matches are close.

4. Yianni Diakomihalis vs PJ Duke

Yianni Diakomihalis and PJ Duke will meet in the 70 kg weight class. Yianni is a 2022 Senior World medalist and four-time NCAA Champion. PJ Duke, though still a high school senior, is already qualified for the U23 World Championships. Duke showed dominance at the US Open and World Team Trials, defeating two NCAA Champions.

Final X 2025 Predictions: PJ Duke wins in 2; all three matches are close.

5. Mitchell Mesenbrink vs David Carr

Mitchell Mesenbrink and David Carr will compete in the 75 kg weight class. They have wrestled before, with Carr winning the 2024 NCAA finals over Mesenbrink. However, Mesenbrink evened the score by defeating Carr at the 2025 US Open.

Mesenbrink holds numerous accolades, including a 2024 U23 World bronze, 2023 U20 World gold, and 2022 U20 World silver. He is also a two-time U20 Pan American champion. Carr, on the other hand, boasts a 2019 U20 World Championship title, a 2016 U17 World bronze medal, and a spot on the 2022 U23 World Team.

Final X 2025 Predictions : Mesenbrink wins in 2; all three matches are close.

6. Evan Wick vs Levi Haines

Evan Wick and Levi Haines will compete at the 79 kg weight class. They wrestled once before in the 2024 World Team Trials consolation round, where Haines pinned Wick in a match that was tied 4-4 before Haines finished strong. In Final X, Haines might have a strong chance to win again, but Wick’s high-level leg defense will be a challenge for him.

Wick has shown improvement since his loss to Haines, especially with his recent performances at the US Open. He defeated Dean Hamiti by decision and delivered dominant performances, including two technical falls over top competition.

Final X 2025 Predictions: Evan Wick wins in 2.

7. Zahid Valencia vs Kyle Dake

Zahid Valencia and Kyle Dake will wrestle at 86 kg. This matchup is expected to be the main highlight of Final X, featuring two of the world’s best wrestlers. They have faced each other three times before, with Dake winning two of those matchups.

Dake is a two-time Olympic bronze medalist and a four-time World Champion, while Valencia is a two-time NCAA Champion and the 2023 World Championship bronze medalist.

Below are the Past matches details between the two:

Event Year Winner Score Final X Match 1 2018 Kyle Dake 4-0 Final X Match 2 2018 Kyle Dake 4-3 US Open Final 2025 Zahid Valencia 8-4

Final X 2025 Predictions: Kyle Dake in all rounds.

8. Trent Hidlay vs Josh Barr

Trent Hidlay and Josh Barr will wrestle at the 97 kg weight class. Hidlay secured his Final X berth with a 7-1 victory over Aeden Sinclair at the US Open, while Penn State wrestler Barr earned his spot by defeating Sinclair 7-3 at the World Team Trials.

Barr has beaten many top opponents, but Hidlay holds an advantage in experience and age, making it a challenge for Barr, who has struggled against older competitors in 2024.

Final X 2025 Predictions: Hidlay in 2.

9. Kyle Snyder vs Hayden Zillmer

Kyle Snyder and Hayden Zillmer will wrestle in the 97 kg weight class. Snyder dominated all four bouts at the US Open to earn his spot in Final X. Zillmer secured his Final X spot through the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament.

Snyder is the most decorated wrestler on the Senior World and Olympic teams. He made history by becoming the youngest U.S. wrestler to win a World Championship (2015) and an Olympic gold medal (2016) at just 20 years old.

Zillmer has made multiple U.S. World Teams and has shown steady improvement in his wrestling career, but facing Snyder remains a significant challenge.

Final X 2025 Predictions: Kyle Snyder in 2.

10. Wyatt Hendrickson vs Trent Hillger

Wyatt Hendrickson and Trent Hillger will wrestle in the 125 kg weight class. They have wrestled before, in the 2024 US Open semifinals, where Hendrickson bested Hillger. Hillger had previously won the 2021 NCAA Championships against Hendrickson, 6-3.

Hendrickson earned his spot in Final X by dominating all four matches at the 2025 US Open, including a 10-5 semifinal win over Hillger. Despite that setback, Hillger rebounded and secured his Final X 2025 spot by defeating Demetrius Thomas at the 2025 Senior World Team Trials.

Hendrickson refined his style during his collegiate career at Oklahoma and capped it off by winning the NCAA title over Gable Steveson. Meanwhile, Hillger is a four-time NCAA All-American and closed out his collegiate career with a record of 118-46. While both athletes are accomplished, Hendrickson holds a slight edge going into this matchup.

Final X 2025 Predictions: Hendrickson in 2.

