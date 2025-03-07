From Carter Starocci to Gable Steveson, complete list of top pre-seeds for Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025

Penn State's Carter Starocci headlines the top pre-seeds for the 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championships yet again after an undefeated run in the regular season. Minnesota Wrestling's Gable Steveson makes a return after several years of hiatus from college wrestling and is ranked No.1 in the 285 lbs.

Ad

Big Ten Wrestling has released the pre-seeds for all categories, which feature the top 14 wrestlers ranked by conference coaches. Penn State Nittany Lions are dominating the pre-seeds, with five wrestlers ranked No.1 after an undefeated regular season. They will be the overwhelming favorites to defend their title.

As the tournament gets underway in Evanston, Illinois, from Saturday, March 8, let's take a look at the pre-seeds in each of the men's 10 freestyle weights.

Ad

Trending

Big Ten Wrestling Championships 2025: Pre-Seeds

125 lbs

Matt Ramos (PU) Caleb Smith (NEB) Dean Peterson (RU) Luke Lilledahl (PSU) Joey Cruz (IA) Jacob Moran (IN) Brendan McCrone (OSU) Nicolar Rivera (WIS) Cooper Flynn (MN) Dedrick Navarro (NU) Caleb Weiand (MSU) Christian Tanefu (MI) Caelan Riley (IL) Tyler Garvin (MD)

133 lbs

Drake Ayala (IA) Lucas Byrd (IL) Braxton Brown (MD) Braeden Davis (PSU) Dylan Shawver (RU) Jacob Van Dee (NEB) Zan Fugitt (WI) Angelo Rini (IN) Nic Bouzakis (OSU) Tyler Wells (MN) Dustin Norris (PU) Massey Odiotti (NU) Andrew Hampton (MSU) Nolan Wertanen (MI)

Ad

141 lbs

Beau Bartlett (PSU) Jesse Mendez (OSU) Brock Hardy (NEB) Vance Vombaur (MN) Sergio Lemley (MI) Joseph Olivieri (RU) Danny Pucino (IL) Henry Porter (IN) Greyson Clark (PU) Christopher Cannon (NU) Cullan Schriever (IA) Dario Lemus (MD) Brock Bobzien (WI) Jaden Crumpler (MSU)

149 lbs

Shayne Van Ness (PSU) Kyle Parco (IA) Ridge Lovett (NEB) Dylan D’Emilio (OSU) Kannon Webster (IL) Andrew Clark (RU) Sam Cartella (NU) Kal Miller (MD) Dylan Gilcher (MI) Drew Roberts (MN) Isaac Ruble (PU) Clayton Jones (MSU) Joey Butler (IN) Royce Nilo (WI)

Ad

157 lbs

Ethen Miller (MD) Tyler Kasak (PSU) Antrell Taylor (NEB) Jacori Teemer (IA) Tommy Askey (MN) Joey Blaze (PU) Trevor Chumbley (NU) Chase Saldate (MI) Brandon Cannon (OSU) Conner Harer (RU) Jason Kraisser (IL) Ryan Garvick (IN) Luke Mechler (WI) Braden Stauffenberg (MSU)

165 lbs

Mitchell Mesenbrink (PSU) Mike Caliendo (IA) Christopher Minto (NEB) Beau Mantanona (MI) Andrew Sparks (MN) Braeden Scoles (IL) Tyler Lillard (IN) Maxx Mayfield (NU) Paddy Gallagher (OSU) Anthony White (RU) Stoney Buell (PU) Alex Uryniak (MD) Cody Goebel (WI) Jay Nivison (MSU)

Ad

174 lbs

Levi Haines (PSU) Carson Kharchla (OSU) Lenny Pinto (NEB) Patrick Kennedy (IA) Clayton Whiting (MN) Jackson Turley (RU) Danny Braunagel (IL) Brody Baumann (PU) Lucas Condon (WI) Derek Gilcher (IN) Joseph Walker (MI) Branson John (MD) Ceasar Garza (MSU) Aiden Vandenbush (NU)

184 lbs

Carter Starocci (PSU) Max McEnelly (MN) Silas Allred (NEB) Gabe Arnold (IA) Jaxon Smith (MD) Edmond Ruth (ILL) Shane Cartagena-Walsh (RU) Ryder Rogotzke (OSU) DJ Washington (IN) Jaden Bullock (MI) Jon Halvorsen (NU) Lucas Daly (MSU) Orlando Cruz (PU) Dylan Russo (WI)

Ad

197 lbs

Stephen Buchanan (IA) Josh Barr (PSU) Jacob Cardenas (MI) Isaiah Salazar (MN) Zac Braunagel (IL) Camden McDanel (NEB) Evan Bates (NU) Gabe Sollars (IN) Seth Shumate (OSU) Remy Cotton (MSU) Ben Vanadia (PU) Chase Mielnik (MD) PJ Casale (RU) Niccolo Colluci (WI)

285 lbs

Gable Steveson (MN) Greg Kerkvliet (PSU) Joshua Heindselman (MI) Nick Feldman (OSU) Luke Luffman (IL) Yaraslau Slavikouski (RU) Ben Kueter (IA) Jacob Bullock (IN) Seth Nevills (MD) Hayden Filipovich (PU) Harley Andrews (NEB) Max Vanadia (MSU) Dirk Morley (NU) Gannon Rosenfeld (WI)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback