The controversy around the Olympic champion boxer, Imane Khelif, has reignited due to a 'leaked' medical report. According to the findings of the report, published in June 2023, Khelif allegedly possesses physical traits that indicate the boxer's gender identity as that of a biological male.

According to the French-Algerian medical report accessed by reduxx.info, the Paris Olympics gold medalist reportedly suffers from a medical condition of 5-alpha reductase deficiency, which is a sexual development disorder mostly found in biological males. The report also claimed that the Algerian boxer had no uterus, but had internal testicles, as well as possessed XY chromosomes, which are not present in a biological female.

Khelif's participation at the Paris Olympics had raised eyebrows due to the controversy around her gender identity. The Algerian boxer had been previously disqualified by the IBA ahead of the 2023 Women's World Boxing Championships, along with Lin Yu-Ting of Taiwan.

Trending

However, by the time the Paris Olympics was around the corner, the IBA was dissolved, and the IOC had taken over its administration. The association allowed both the boxers to participate, and both went on to win the Olympic gold medals. Khelif later filed a complaint against author JK Rowling and Elon Musk for cyberbullying. However, with the supposed findings of this report, the Algerian boxer's status as a female athlete is under the radar, once again.

Here are the celebrities who have reignited the controversy around Imane Khelif after the leaked medical report.

Celebrities who have reignited the controversy around Imane Khelif ft. Donald Trump

Imane Khelif [Image Source: Getty]

#1. Donald Trump

Before the medical report came out, Donald Trump reignited the controversy around Imane Khelif by attending the podcast with Mark Calaway, better known as the WWE legend 'The Undertaker'.

In the podcast, Trump repeatedly addressed the Algerian boxer as a 'man'. He also expressed his displeasure about the organizers of the Paris Olympics.

"Now there were two in the Olympics [referring to Lin Yu-Ting and Imane Khelif]. Because I didn't even know they had female boxing. There were two people that transitioned into women. Both of them won the gold medal. Shockingly,” Trump mentioned.

#2. Jake Shields

When the report was leaked out to the media, MMA fighter Jake Shields quickly took to his X handle to express his thoughts. He posted:

"It crazy how many people believed that this was a female"

Expand Tweet

The former UFC fighter was one of the few celebrities who openly criticized the participation of Khelif in women's boxing [welterweight] in the Paris Olympics. Unlike some others, he did not budge from his statement even after massive criticism.

#3. Riley Gaines

When the report was reportedly leaked to the media, Riley Gaines lost no time in calling out her critics. She posted on her X handle:

"Remember the man who won an Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing? His medical reports show he has XY chromosomes, male testosterone levels, testicles, & a micropenis. But that never mattered—they believe that words & feelings make you woman, not biology."

Expand Tweet

The former NCAA swimmer was one of the fiercest critics of Khelif's participation, alongside Elon Musk and JK Rowling. Despite massive criticism for her views, Gaines refused to backtrack from her statement.

#4. Martina Navratilova

The tennis legend felt vindicated as the report of Khelif's gender identity broke out. She criticized the online trolls as she posted on her X handle:

"And here we are- is Imane still suing JK Rowling? Good luck with that lawsuit. Imane might have been raised as a woman but Imane is a biological male and should not have been allowed to box at the Olympics"

Expand Tweet

Navratilova had been critical of Khelif's participation at the Paris Olympics since the beginning. She had previously called out the authorities organizing the quadrennial games for letting the Algerian boxer participate.

#5. JK Rowling

One of the fiercest critics of Imane Khelif, Rowling was sued by Khelif for her views on her participation at the Paris Olympics along with Elon Musk. However, with the medical report raising doubts about the boxer's gender identity, the author has finally opened up about her views about the Algerian boxer.

In a reply to a user on X, Rowling remarked:

"I really don't know how much clearer I can be on this point, because I've said it several times already. If it's an imprisonable offence to accurately describe sex, or to stand up for the importance and reality of sex, I'm prepared to go to jail."

Expand Tweet

Imane Khelif has not replied on this issue as of now. In late October, the Algerian boxer discussed the plan to become a professional boxer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback