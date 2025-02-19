From win by two lengths over a photo-finish to 'stay-in and chill' post victory celebration, Gabby Thomas reveals her preferences

Gabby Thomas recently played a lighthearted 'This or That' game, sharing her preferences on racing, lifestyle, and food in a video filmed on the track. The video was shared on social media.

When asked about race finishes, Thomas preferred a clear victory, choosing to win by two lengths. On the track, she favors the outside lane over the inside. Furthermore, when given the choice between trending music and silence, Thomas picked silence. She also chose spaghetti over lasagna. In addition, she enjoys racing during the day, admitting that nighttime events leave her feeling tired.

The video of the short interview with Grand Slam Track on 18th February 2025 was shared on Instagram with the caption:

"This or that? 🤔"

The interviewers asked her:

"Win by two lengths or Photo finish?." (0:1 onwards)

The 28-year-old responded:

"Win by two lengths."

She also preferred a post-game victory celebration by staying at home, saying:

"Stay in and chill" (at 0:13)

Gabby Thomas made a remarkable impact on the Olympic stage. At the 2024 Paris Olympics, she claimed gold in the 200m, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay. Her Olympic debut in the 2020 Tokyo Games earned her silver in the 4x100m relay and bronze in the 200m. She continued her success at the 2023 World Championships, winning gold in the 4x100m relay and silver in the 200m.

Gabby Thomas shares her take on microwaves

Gabby Thomas at the 2024 Paris Olympic: Day 15 - Source: Getty

Gabby Thomas recently shared her personal preference for using microwaves during a podcast with Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce in January 2025. The podcast's clip was shared on Instagram.

The gold medalist shared that she has a firm stance against microwaves, admitting she hasn't used one in seven years and has no plans to start. She also shared her dislike for most kitchen appliances, except for an air fryer. Thomas believes microwaves don't heat food properly and she'd rather eat meals cold than use one. Reflecting on her take on microwaves, the Olympian said:

"I am not gonna lie, I don't believe in microwaves. I actually don't believe in using pretty much any kitchen appliances, except an air fryer. I don't like that they don't actually heat up your food. I think that whatever you're eating, it's better off cold." (0:02 onwards)

Later in the interview, Gabby Thomas and Kylie Kelce joked about grabbing food straight from the fridge, sticking a fork in it, and eating it.

