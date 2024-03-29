Gabby Douglas wasn't named among the invitees for the USA Gymnastics April national team camp, scheduled to take place on April 2 in Katy, Texas, where up to 18 artistic gymnasts will be selected for the 2024 Pacific Rim Championships.

Douglas was set for her comeback to gymnastics, after 8 years, at the 2024 Winter Cup. She had announced last year that she aimed to compete at the Paris Olympics 2024, and had started preparations for the event months before the Winter Cup 2024.

However, moments before the Winter Cup kicked off, Gabby Douglas tested positive for COVID-19 and missed the entire competition. The 2012 Olympic All-around champion recovered quickly and started training again, hoping to get an invite for April's national camp.

Earlier last month, US coach Anna Liukin also told Olympics.com that Douglas was hoping to get an invite for the camp. However, her name couldn't be found anywhere in the list that was released on March 28.

USA Gymnastics announced that all those athletes who were invited to the camp met at least one of the following criteria:

"Current Junior and Senior National Team members; Senior athletes who placed in the top 12 in the all-around at 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the U.S. Championships qualification score; Junior athletes who placed in the top six in the all-around at 2024 Winter Cup and achieved the U.S. Championships qualification score; 2020 Olympic Medalists"

Only three months are left until USA Gymnastics announces the team for the Paris Olympics 2024, and with that, Gabby Douglas’ chances of making a return to the grand stage are running out. But all isn't over yet for the 28-year-old.

What next for Gabby Douglas?

The next opportunity for Gabby Douglas to make a comeback to artistic gymnastics will be at the American Classic which is scheduled from April 25 to 28 at Stars Gymnastics in Katy, Texas. However, she will have to fill out a petition to participate in the event.

Douglas had filled out the petition to participate in the Winter Cup 2024 as well, and it was accepted. While she would hope it gets accepted again, the Olympic champion will get the next chance at the U. S Classic in May.

Both competitions will serve her a chance at qualifying for the U. S Championships, where the team for the U. S Gymnastics Olympic trials will be determined. It is a long road for Gabby Douglas to fulfill her dream of competing at the Olympics once again.