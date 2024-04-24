Gabby Thomas partners with Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian for the 776 Invitational women's only track event

Olympic medalist Gabby Thomas has partnered with Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams’ husband, for the entrepreneur’s 776 Invitational Women's only track event ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Ohanian, who is also the founder of Reddit, has been very vocal about the upliftment of women's sports, and has launched several ventures dedicated to female participation in the sport. A day earlier, his foundation, 776, announced that they will invest in The Sports Bra, which is dedicated to showing women's sports on television.

Now, the 40-year-old has taken it upon himself to popularise the women’s track and field discipline with the 776 Invitational. The event is expected to start after the conclusion of Paris Olympics 2024 in September.

It will offer the largest ever purse for a women-only competition with winners taking $60,000, which is more than what Olympic Gold medalists will get this year. The runner up and 3rd place finishers will receive $25,000 and $10,000 respectively.

The 776 Invitational event also promises to revolutionise the way track and field is presented to the masses. In a statement released by Ohanian, he claimed that the new league aims to ‘elevate the profile of top women athletes’.

Gabby Thomas said that the event aimed to inspire fans across the globe. She said during the Business of Women Sports Summit:

“I am excited to partner with forward-thinking organizations like 776 that share our vision for advancing women’s track. Through this investment, we hope to not only provide athletes with the resources and visibility they need to have enduring careers but also to inspire fans worldwide with a reinvented format to experience the best of our sport.”

Gabby Thomas reacts to FloSports getting Diamond League deal

Wanda Diamond League recently announced that they were signing a new media deal with FloSports for the 2025 season. The announcement received heavy criticism from the American track and field community with concerns surrounding FloSports paywall and high charges compared to current media partner Peacock.

Gabby Thomas also lashed out at the Diamond League over the signing. She wrote in an Instagram story:

"This might be the worst news I’ve heard from the diamond league since… ever,”

Later in an interview with Sportico on April 19, the Gabby Thomas clarified that she didn't had anything against FloSports. She added:

“I have nothing against FloSports, I love their journalism, but that we don’t even know the logistics behind (the deal). We don’t know why they chose to do that. But what I do know is that track and field was getting a lot more visibility on the time that it was on Peacock.”