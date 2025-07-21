“Have never felt pain like it”- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up on exhaustion and physical pain she felt after winning first world title

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on the physical pain and exhaustion she experienced after collecting her 400m hurdles title at the 2022 World Athletics Championships. At the event, she shattered her own world record yet again and this time in a time of 50.68s in her home venue as the event was happening at the Hayward Field in Eugene.

McLaughlin-Levrone shared that many people misinterpreted her silence after finishing the race, thinking she didn’t care much about her achievement. In reality, she explained that she was so exhausted, all she could manage was a small wave to the crowd.

In a December 2022 interview with World Athletics, after being named World Athlete of the Year, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone shared that the pain she felt was horrible, the worst she had ever experienced, adding:

“It was the worst pain of my life. I have never felt pain like it. So that sitting down wasn’t that I didn’t want to celebrate, I just couldn’t. A little wave was all I had. Had I done the 100m or 200m, then maybe I’d have been able to move a bit, but after the 10 hurdles that was everything I had.”

She finished well ahead of her competitors in the race, with second-placed Femke Bol clocking 52.27s, significantly behind her. Dalilah Muhammad, the former world record holder, took third with a time of 53.13s.

This wasn't the first time Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke the 400m hurdles world record. Earlier that year, she had set a new mark at the USATF Outdoor Championships with a 51.41s run, having last broken it at the Tokyo Olympics. As of 2025, her world record stands at 50.37s, which she established at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It was also the sixth time she had broken the world record in the event.

Gatorade Player of the Year at ESPYs Jane Hedengren calls Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone her role model

Andre Levrone and Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at 2025 ESPY Awards (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage)

Jane Hedengren, who was awarded the Gatorade Player of the Year alongside Cameron Boozer at the 2025 ESPYs, shared which athlete she looked up to in her life and career. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, who presented her award, asked her the question about her role model. To this, the rising star responded (via ESPN):

“I look up to you a lot. I think, um, it's just been really, really inspiring to see your journey and the way you're so open about your faith and what you believe in. You've shared such great messages and and I think you're doing so, so much for, um, so many aspiring athletes and people around the world. So thank you for all you do.”

The American hurdler also attended the ESPY Awards with her husband Andre, following her nomination in the Best Athlete in the Women’s sports category. Her teammate Gabby Thomas was also among one of the nominees for the award. The award went to Simone Biles, for her impressive outing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Notably, McLaughlin-Levrone is a two-time recipient of the Gatorade Best Female Athlete of the Year award and the Gatorade National Girls Track & Field Player of the Year for both 2015–16 and 2016-17.

