Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once reflected on her decision to choose the University of Kentucky (UK) over the University of Southern California (USC). Although she had offers from many top colleges, she seriously considered only two institutes for her collegiate career - USC and UK.

From the beginning, while choosing college for herself, McLaughlin-Levrone was more into becoming a part of the Southern California team due to many factors including the culture, food, diversity, campus environment and her bond with the coaching staff among others. However, what changed her mind was the honesty of Kentucky’s head track and field coach at the time, Edrick Floreal.

In her memoir Far Beyond Gold: Running from Fear to Faith published in 2024, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflected on this phase of her life when she was deciding on a college. The hurdler believed that under coach Floreal, she would truly improve not only because he confidently backed her goal of winning an Olympic gold, but also because he was honest about her technique needing work. She stated:

“I believed Coach Flo because he didn’t tell me only what I wanted to hear. He also made it clear that if I came to Kentucky, he was going to completely overhaul my hurdles technique. He didn’t sugarcoat what he thought of my current approach.”

Owing to this, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone decided to go with the University of Kentucky by signing her National Letter of Intent in November 2016. She represented the Kentucky Wildcats where she collected both NCAA and SEC titles in the 400m hurdles. However, she turned professional after just one year, in June 2018, forgoing her remaining eligibility.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone reflects on her year at University of Kentucky during Hall of Fame speech

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at 2018 NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Outdoor Championship - Source: Getty

Despite attending college for only one year, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame as part of the 2024 class. During her induction speech, she addressed the crowd, reflecting on her challenging yet transformative year at the university. She stated (1:05 onwards):

“My year here was hard. I'm not going to act like it wasn't, um, as it is for many college athletes all over the country. But I wouldn't change it for the world. Honestly, I would not be the woman that I am had I not attended UK.”

She further spoke about how UK’s track helped her realize things she previously thought were unattainable, saying:

“It was here on this track back that I learned for the first time that 50 seconds was possible in the 400 hurdles, thanks to Coach Flo and the way that he pushed me. Um, to where I was on the track seeing jellyfish flying around. That's how hard the workout was.”

She also shared how her time at Kentucky made her realize what it meant to be and prepare like a pro as she spent time observing athletes like Keni Harrison, Omar McLeod, and Kori Carter.

