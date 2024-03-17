How many World Cups has Mikaela Shiffrin won? A brief look into the American Alpine Skiing star's career

American skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin has won 97 World Cups in the course of her career. No other Alpine skier has more, with Swedish skiing legend Ingemar Stenmark second on the list with 86 wins.

The first of those wins came all the way back in December of 2012, when the then-17-year-old stormed to the top of the podium in Are, Sweden. The most recent of her victories is just a day old, as she won the slalom at Saalbach on Saturday (March 16).

In her decade-long career, the American has established herself as one of the best skiers to have taken to the slopes in the history of the sport. She first rose to fame as a 14-year-old in 2010, when she won the slalom and Grand Slalom events in Italy at the Topolino Games.

From there, the skier has gone on to break an uncountable number of records, making her statistically the most successful skier of the modern era. Shiffrin is tied with Ted Ligety and Andrea Mead Lawrence as the American with the most number of Olympic golds in the sport (2) and is one of only five people from her nation to have won a World Cup overall title.

On an international level, Shiffrin is the only athlete to have won the World Cup in all six disciplines (slalom, parallel slalom, giant slalom, super-G, downhill, and alpine). With her 97 World Cup victories, the American holds the record for most World Cup wins, and her 60 slalom race wins mark the most won by any alpine skier in any discipline.

Mikaela Shiffrin has won six consecutive golds at the World Championships and remains the only skier to have achieved this feat. 2024 also saw the 29-year-old become only the fourth skier to win eight season titles in a single classification.

Mikaela Shiffrin doesn't want the 2024 season to end

For Mikaela Shiffrin, 2024 has been quite tumultuous. The American started the season strong, but a high-speed crash in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy brought an abrupt pause to her racing.

Now, Shiffrin has already raced the last race of her current season, given that she will not be participating in Saalbach’s giant slalom or next week's speed events. Despite nine wins in 21 events, her limited participation meant she didn't win the overall title this season.

However, Shiffrin was disappointed with her truncated season, telling reporters (via ESPN):

"It was like a middle season for me. I'm probably the most excited one to be here. Everyone wants to be home, and I'm like: 'No! We've just started again’. It’s been a wild season. I am excited to see Alex (her partner), I am excited to go home, but I don't want the season to be over.”

For now, Mikaela Shiffrin’s 2024 is done and dusted and the skier is shifting her focus to the prep for the 2025 season, where she will undoubtedly go on to claim more accolades.