"I almost felt like crying" - When Michael Phelps opened up on moment before competing in last race of his career

Michael Phelps' illustrious swimming career came to a conclusion after he competed in the men's 4x100 medley relay at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Phelps earned his 23rd and final Olympic gold medal in the event alongside Ryan Murphy, Cody Miller, and Nathan Adrian. The American squad defeated the British and Australian teams after clocking an impressive time of 3:27.95 to register an Olympic record.

Ad

Phelps swam the butterfly leg of the 4x100 medley relay and clinched the lead from the British squad by clocking the lap with 50.33 seconds. In an interview with telegraphindia.com after his last Olympic gold medal, Phelps reflected on the emotional moments he experienced before competing while highlighting the last warm-up. He further stated that the victorious race was a perfect way to end his career.

"I walked to the pool on Saturday night and I almost felt like crying - the last warm-up, the last time putting on a suit, the last time walking out in front of thousands of people representing my country," Phelps said. "This is the way I wanted to finish my career."

Ad

Trending

At his final Olympics, Michael Phelps won five gold medals in 200m butterfly, 200m medley, 4x100m freestyle, 4x200m freestyle, and 4x100m medley.

Michael Phelps once reflected on his remarkable swimming career after retirement

Michael Phelps of the United States during 2016 U.S. the Olympic Team Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Getty Images)

After his career, Michael Phelps clinched 28 Olympic medals, becoming the most decorated Olympian. In an interview with Time in 2016, he reflected on his legedary career and expressed his satisfaction, stating he achieved every feat he had put his mind to.

Ad

“I’ve been able to do everything I ever put my mind to [doing] in the sport,” Phelps said. “I’ve had 24 years in this sport and I’m happy with how things finished. When I came back after 2012 I didn’t want to have ‘what ifs’ 20 years later. Being able to close the door on this sport how I wanted to — that’s why I’m happy now.”

Ad

Phelps added:

“Just being able to finish this way is special because now I’m able to start the next chapter in my life. This is just the start of something new.”

After making his Olympic debut at the 2000 Sydney Games as a 15-year-old, Michael Phelps wrapped up his career with 39 world records, 29 of which were individual records.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Janhavi Shinde Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.



She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.



Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.



If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling. Know More