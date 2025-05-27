“I have baby fever”- When Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone made her feelings known on becoming a mother

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once opened up about her thoughts on becoming a mother. The hurdles star married a former NFL player in 2022 and celebrated her third wedding anniversary in May 2025.

Ad

McLaughlin-Levrone first met her now-husband, Andre, after he slid into her DMs sometime around the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, following her successful Tokyo Olympics campaign, Andre proposed to her in a planned setting while Sydney was out celebrating her birthday with a group of female friends.

In a January 2024 interview with Today.com, the 400m hurdles world record holder discussed starting a family with her husband Andre and her views on motherhood. She admitted having ‘baby fever’ and had strong aspirations of becoming a mother one day. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone said:

Ad

Trending

“We want to possibly have children in the next couple of years. There's no specific timeline on that. But I think just taking each day as it comes. I do really aspire to be a mom one day. I have baby fever, but I control it very well. I love babies.”

She also shared in the interview that she and her husband plan to relocate to the East, although it’s not a decision they’re acting on immediately. Since the interview, McLaughlin-Levrone has reached new heights with her performance at the Paris Olympics, where she added two more gold medals to her Olympic tally.

Ad

Last year, she also signed with American track icon Michael Johnson’s newly launched Grand Slam Track meet as the league’s first racer. In the first two of the four GST meets in its inaugural 2025 season, she won both slams in the long hurdles group, collecting a total of $200,000.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opens up on if she feels disappointed about recognition and earnings in track compared to other sports

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone at Brussels Wanda Diamond League 2024 invitational (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone opened up about if she felt frustrated for not getting the same recognition and earrings in her sport despite being one of the best in track and field. At the Upfront Summit, she discussed the topic with Michael Johnson, released in March 2025, stating (15:06 onwards):

Ad

“I think a lot of track athletes just love the sport, and we're not as glamorous as a lot of other sports. But I think what we do is make the most of the opportunities that we do have. Obviously, we're excited to continue to create more opportunities for ourselves to be more in those positions of other sports, and I think we're seeing that, and I think we're seeing a trend of that.”

Ad

Ad

She highlighted platforms like the Grand Slam series, social media such as Instagram and the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics, her home games, as some important factors creating more opportunities and visibility for track athletes.

McLaughlin-Levrone expressed optimism about the future and growing recognition, while acknowledging there is still room for improvement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhiruchi Rout Abhiruchi is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda, specializing in Athletics, Swimming, Gymnastics, and Wrestling among other sports. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has over 2 years of prior experience in the sports journalism sector.



Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy are Abhiruchi’s favorite Olympians. She began following them in 2018, and seeing their transformation from initially not wanting to play together to becoming the world's top-ranked men's doubles pair inspires her.



Track & Field excites Abhiruchi the most because of the diverse range of events involved in it. Neeraj Chopra's historic performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stands as her favorite Olympic moment as it was India’s first gold in track and field events. She feels that focus should be placed on up-and-coming athletes to increase the coverage of Olympic sports during the off-season.



Abhiruchi applies journalistic principles learnt while pursuing her Bachelor’s degree by prioritizing first-hand information, cross-checking via multiple reliable sources, and fact-checking for accuracy. She follows reputed sources and numerous established athletes on social media platforms to remain updated.



When not reporting, Abhiruchi enjoys traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Know More